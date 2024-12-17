﻿
ECUPL celebrates school anniversary with launch of exclusive limited-edition rice cakes

The East China University of Political Science and Law has teamed with Yexie Soft Rice Cake to release a limited-edition, co-branded rice cake for the school's anniversary.
In celebration of the 45th anniversary of its reopening and the 72nd anniversary of its founding, the East China University of Political Science and Law has teamed up with Yexie Soft Rice Cake, a local treasure recognized as part of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage, to release a limited-edition, co-branded rice cake for the school's anniversary.

The special edition rice cakes come in a variety of flavors, including purple sweet potato, pumpkin, nuts and osmanthus red bean paste, each stamped with the school's motto, "笃行致知,明德崇法" (meaning diligently practice and seek knowledge; uphold virtue and revere the law). A special "Year of the Dragon" gift box features an exclusive version of the rice cake with a dragon design, marking the occasion.

Since last year, ECUPL has partnered with Yexie Soft Rice Cake, a beloved Shanghai delicacy, to offer commemorative treats during the university's anniversary celebrations. The cakes, crafted using traditional techniques and premium ingredients, have become a hit among students and faculty alike.

