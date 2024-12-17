Vibrant community spirit shines at Chedun's winter 'Village Night' festival

A golden sea of rice fields surrounded the lively scene in Changlou Village, Chedun Town, where the 2024 Shanghai winter "Village Night" celebration took place. The event, which celebrated the beauty and culture of the village, drew locals and visitors alike to experience the rich traditions and modern energy of rural life.

With the theme "weaving and farming in Jiangnan, glorious Chedun," the festival showcased a variety of performances, an intangible cultural heritage market and displays of local agricultural products, highlighting the vibrant rural transformation in the area.

By 2:30pm, the rice paddies at Changlou Village were bustling with activity. The event kicked off with a special performance of the popular song "Shang Chun Shan" sung in the local dialect, setting the tone for a memorable evening. Local opera stars from Chedun Town and children from the Future Experimental School Affiliated to Shanghai Normal University donned traditional Chinese clothing and sang songs that celebrated the beauty of the land and its waters.

The program included traditional acts such as the recitation "Glorious Chedun" and the song "Power of China," as well as more modern performances such as a fashion show titled "Weaving Modern Songjiang" and a dynamic dance routine called "Hexagonal Snowflakes." The combination of pastoral charm and contemporary flair was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

"We've never had such a grand event in our village before," said local resident Wu Xiudi. "It's wonderful to sit with my neighbors, enjoy the performances and celebrate together."

A key feature of this year's "Village Night" was that all the performances were created, directed and performed by the villagers themselves. From planning the event and gathering the performers to rehearsing the acts, the villagers were fully involved in showcasing their way of life through lively and heartfelt performances. "Through this 'Village Night,' residents have strengthened their bonds with each other, fostering a deeper sense of community," said a spokesperson for the event.