﻿
Feature / District

Huadao Biotech achieves breakthrough with first solid tumor CAR-T therapy

SHINE
  16:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
Huadao (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced a major advancement in immunotherapy with the approval of its first CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors.
SHINE
  16:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
Huadao Biotech achieves breakthrough with first solid tumor CAR-T therapy

Huadao (Shanghai) Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd has announced a major advancement in immunotherapy with the approval of its first CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors. The therapy, HD004, is the world's first cellular treatment targeting CLDN18.2-positive advanced solid tumor malignant ascites, marking a significant step towards making CAR-T therapies more accessible in China.

CAR-T cell therapy, a groundbreaking cancer treatment, involves collecting a patient's T cells, genetically modifying them to target specific cancer cells, expanding them in the lab and re-infusing them to fight the tumor. Unlike traditional treatments like surgery or radiation, CAR-T therapy offers a more personalized approach to cancer care.

"This approval is a milestone for Huadao Biotech, as HD004 becomes the company's first CAR-T candidate for solid tumor treatment," said Yu Xuejun, chairman of Huadao Biotech. CLDN18.2, the target for HD004, is highly expressed in certain cancers, including gastric and esophageal cancers, and is associated with poor prognosis. Malignant ascites, a severe complication of advanced tumors, affects 15 percent to 50 percent of patients with late-stage cancers, often leaving them with a median survival of just five to seven months.

The company has also received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for three additional CAR-T candidates targeting B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma.

One of the key challenges facing CAR-T therapies is their high cost. Yu, a physician with extensive clinical experience, is focused on reducing these costs through innovation. In June 2023, Huadao Biotech received approval for its fully automated cell culture system, a first in China. The company claims this domestically produced equipment can lower production costs by up to 70 percent compared to imported alternatives.

"Our goal is to make CAR-T therapies affordable for the Chinese public," Yu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     