Songjiang crabs win 14 'Oscars' at national event

  16:26 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
The third Songjiang Huangpu River Crab Tasting and Promotion event on November 18 attracted locals and crab producers to the Maotian Wetlands to enjoy Pujiang crabs.
Local residents and crab farmers gathered at the Maotian Wetlands to savor the delicious taste of Pujiang crabs at the third Songjiang Huangpu River Crab Tasting and Promotion event. The event also featured the 2024 Songjiang Aquaculture Industry (Chinese mitten crab) Professional Skills Competition.

At the competition, over 20 participants showcased their expertise. During the crab dissection round, competitors carefully removed the organs from the crabs – a crucial skill for farmers to assess the health of their crabs. "This is a necessary skill for farmers to determine whether the crabs are growing well," explained one of the judges.

After three rounds of testing, including theoretical exams, weight estimation and dissection, the winner was Li Ling from the Shanghai Yuyue Aquatic Cooperative. "I'm very happy to win this award. I hope more competitions like this can be held to encourage more farmers to join in and improve their skills," Li said. "Raising healthy crabs and knowing how to solve problems when they arise is a technical job. "

Meanwhile, the four major Songjiang crab brands – "Damao," "Kunmao," "Maohu" and "Jinmao" – signed a commitment to honest business practices. They pledged that all crabs sold would come directly from their cooperative farms, with clear pricing and standardized weights, ensuring transparency and protecting the reputation of Songjiang Huangpu River crabs.

Songjiang Huangpu River crabs are known for their "seven-star" quality, which includes being plump, tender, large, fragrant, sweet and roe-rich. On November 12, at the 2024 "Wang Baohe Cup" National River Crab Competition, four Songjiang crab farms secured 14 "Oscars" from nearly 130 competitors nationwide, achieving a record-breaking performance.

