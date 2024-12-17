Chen Zilong: final pillar of Ming Dynasty poetry

Chen Zilong (1608-1647), a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) loyalist and poet, is remembered for his poignant reflections on the political turmoil of his time. Born in Qingpu, Chen earned the title of Jinshi in 1637 and became active in Songjiang's "Ji Society," where he formed close bonds with fellow intellectuals.

Witnessing the Ming's decline, Chen's poetry took a critical tone, condemning corruption and military failures. His "Eight Poems on the Liaodong Campaign" exposed the decadence of leadership, embodying his belief that poetry should serve to critique social ills. Qing scholar Wang Chang praised Chen's verses for their "vividness and emotional depth," noting his deep sorrow for the country's plight. Chen Yinke, a modern scholar, lauded his unwavering patriotism, describing his poetry as an expression of his "profound connection" to his homeland. Xu Fuyuan, a contemporary, called him a "patriot with the pen."

Chen Zilong's loyalty led him to organize resistance against the advancing Qing forces. After their capture of Songjiang, he chose death over surrender, drowning himself in 1647. Recognized posthumously, his works are celebrated for their craftsmanship and patriotic fervor, echoing his struggle with loyalty, duty and national collapse. Zheng Zhenduo later likened him to the great Song poet Wen Tianxiang, saying "The Ming poetry finds its final pillar in him."