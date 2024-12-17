Shanghai hosts thrilling international 'aerial F1' drone racing competition

﻿
The Shanghai Dragonfly Drone Racing International Invitational attracted 18 top drone racers from China, France, Italy, and South Korea to Songjiang for a top-level competition.
Players compete fiercely at the exhilarating drone racing event held in Songjiang.

The Shanghai Dragonfly Drone Racing International Invitational brought 18 top drone racers from China, France, Italy and South Korea to Songjiang for a high-speed competition.

Participants in the 5-inch and 7-inch drone races used FPV goggles and remote controls to navigate a demanding obstacle course at speeds up to 200 km/h.

After intense competition, Minseo Lee from South Korea claimed victory in the 5-inch race, while France's Guillaume took top honors in the 7-inch category.

Drone racing, often dubbed the "Aerial F1" for its thrilling speeds and technical demands, is rapidly gaining popularity as an emerging tech sport. It will make its debut at the 2025 National Games, reflecting its growing recognition.

"Drone racing cultivates concentration, stress tolerance and hands-on skills in young people. It's also a forward-looking sport, which is why we've developed Songjiang's first drone racing base," said Ye Yin, head of the Shanghai Dragonfly Drone Racing Club.

Located in Xiaokunshan Town, the club's 12,000-square-meter training facility fully equips areas for check-in, repairs, broadcasts, flights, spectator viewing and dining, offering a comprehensive environment for both competition and training.

Competitors praised the club's facilities after the race. "I'm very impressed by the facilities here. I didn't expect it to be so good. I'm happy to be part of this competition," said Italian racer Barella Matteo.

South Korean champion Lee shared similar enthusiasm, calling it a "paradise" for FPV drone racing.

"It's a fantastic place to compete and train. There are professional competition and training areas, and it's been an amazing experience."

Chinese competitor Zhu Ruicheng echoed the sentiment, highlighting the spaciousness and safety measures, which he found "perfect" for both training and competition.

The club is making waves as China's first professional drone racing facility to pass the official qualification review. It will represent Shanghai in the 2024 China Drone Racing League and is home to a talented roster, including one active national team member, two former national team members and several promising youth racers.

Ye shared ambitious plans for the club's future.

"We aim to apply for recognition as a science and technology sports facility in Shanghai, making this our permanent training base and a venue for national team pre-competition training. We will also host more international events, offering domestic racers opportunities to compete with global experts," Ye said.

