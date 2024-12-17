﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang's youth housing project wins international praise

SHINE
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
Umihome's Songjiang Youmi Apartment was showcased at the 21st International Conference on Housing Issues among ASEAN, China, Japan, and South Korea.
SHINE
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
Songjiang's youth housing project wins international praise

Umihome's Songjiang Youmi Apartment, a cutting-edge co-living space for young professionals, has garnered international recognition for its innovative approach to affordable rental housing. The project was showcased at the 21st International Conference on Housing Issues among ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea, where it was praised for its modern design and community-focused amenities.

Youmi Apartment, the largest affordable rental housing development in Songjiang, offers 2,252 units and can accommodate more than 4,000 residents. Since its opening, the project has become a hub for young professionals, attracting employees from top companies, startups and recent university graduates.

What sets Youmi Apartment apart is its thoughtful design, blending personalized living spaces with modern amenities. The community features multifunctional spaces, including a youth center, co-working lounges, study rooms, a gym and recreational areas. Residents can enjoy activities like board games, badminton and billiards, helping to build a vibrant social atmosphere.

"China's rental housing model not only meets basic needs but also creates a transitional space that helps young people adapt smoothly to their new environment," said Wang Lei, chief operating officer of Umihome.

Umihome has used big data and customer feedback to innovate, becoming the first company in the industry to introduce the concept of private and semi-private public spaces.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     