Songjiang's youth housing project wins international praise

Umihome's Songjiang Youmi Apartment, a cutting-edge co-living space for young professionals, has garnered international recognition for its innovative approach to affordable rental housing. The project was showcased at the 21st International Conference on Housing Issues among ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea, where it was praised for its modern design and community-focused amenities.

Youmi Apartment, the largest affordable rental housing development in Songjiang, offers 2,252 units and can accommodate more than 4,000 residents. Since its opening, the project has become a hub for young professionals, attracting employees from top companies, startups and recent university graduates.

What sets Youmi Apartment apart is its thoughtful design, blending personalized living spaces with modern amenities. The community features multifunctional spaces, including a youth center, co-working lounges, study rooms, a gym and recreational areas. Residents can enjoy activities like board games, badminton and billiards, helping to build a vibrant social atmosphere.

"China's rental housing model not only meets basic needs but also creates a transitional space that helps young people adapt smoothly to their new environment," said Wang Lei, chief operating officer of Umihome.

Umihome has used big data and customer feedback to innovate, becoming the first company in the industry to introduce the concept of private and semi-private public spaces.