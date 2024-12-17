Textile artist's skills showcased at intangible cultural heritage base

In the history of Songjiang, the legendary textile artisan Ding Niangzi (also known as Madame Ting), a weaving master from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644)in Huating (today's Songjiang), left a lasting mark with her exceptional skills. Today, stories of her spirit and craftsmanship continue to be passed down and celebrated in the town of Chedun. On November 23, the Ding Niangzi Textile Museum, an intangible cultural heritage experience base, officially opened to the public.

This newly completed cultural and tourism landmark will serve multiple purposes, including as a cultural art space, a memory museum, a leisure tourist spot, a cultural research and educational experience site and a public gathering venue, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the charm of culture.

The Ding Niangzi Textile Museum Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Base is located in Changlou Village, Chedun Town. The museum's white building is surrounded by golden rice fields. Inside the museum, visitors can learn about the history of Songjiang textiles, as well as view many clothing items and hand-crafted cultural products derived from Songjiang fabric.

"Each piece of work here is designed by our own design team and is truly unique," said Yang Panhong, the executive director of the Ding Niangzi Textile Museum Experience Base.

The base has hired local elderly artisans skilled in handicrafts to help produce and process the cultural products on display.

"The women in the village have excellent craftsmanship, and the base provides a space for them to showcase their skills and achieve a sense of self-worth," Yang added.

The textile museum will also regularly hold cultural activities, such as lectures and workshops, allowing visitors to engage in processes including weaving and dyeing, promoting the surrounding area's resources.

Address: 553, Huachang Road, Songjiang District

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am - 4pm (closed on Mondays)