Ninth-grade artist opens X series of youth art shows in Huacao Town

The community library of Huacao Town opened the first of its X series of art exhibitions on December 2.



"X stands for immense possibilities," said an official with the town's culture and sports development center.

The first exhibition of the X series came from Huang Pinhao, a ninth-grader from the town's Nord Anglia Chinese International Education School.

It features Huang's portfolio of street art works, displaying a total of about 30 installations, paintings and printed works.

"I've shown a deep interest in art since childhood, especially popular culture and street art," said Huang, who stood in front of a self-portrait of a giant acrylic on canvas, himself wearing glasses and sporting an Afro.

He said a sense of longing would be aroused whenever he saw some cool graffiti work or unique designs.

He loves painting and skateboarding, and came up with the idea of painting on a skateboard.

When terracotta warriors from Xi'an were displayed in Shanghai in 2022, Huang was invited to create some cultural products for the exhibition. He combined traditional Chinese culture elements with modern graffiti art elements, and portrayed terracotta warriors with different postures on skateboards.

"I also designed and painted on those finger skateboards," he said. "Each skateboard bore a story of creation of its own. Digital products might appeal to me, but creating works on finger skateboards offers me real fun. And I could pass on that delight to more people."

The exhibited cement finger skateboard park is Huang's biggest work in the exhibition and he spent one complete vacation creating it.

"I hope the street block of Huacao Town will have a real skateboard park in the future, where young people can share how they have created their finger skateboards, and encourage each other in their creative practice," he said.

Three years ago, Huang founded his own art brand, designing youth garments and gadgets such as finger skateboards.

The more he generated products, the more and more mature his creative works became.

He joined public art projects and the X series is his third solo exhibition.

"Through the exhibition, the young artist will be supported and encouraged to do more exploration," said Wang Zhiyi, Huang's teacher. "He will also be encouraged to walk out of the campus and into the community, and create on a bigger stage."

Huacao has been promoting its Qianwan area culture brand through its community art cultivation activities including art seasons, themed art exhibitions and an auction of art works assisted by related businesses.

The X series is one of the key projects on art exhibition in community and community art cultivation.

"This solo exhibition will go on for one month through and we hope more young people with a dream of art will join in the X series," said the official with the culture and sports development center.