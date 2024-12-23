Residents of former industrial town embrace its urbanization

The former industrial town of Wujing Town circled by the first bend of Huangpu River in south Minhang District has its landmark infrastructures of the Minpu Bridge and two giant cooling towers of Wujing Power Plant. On a dusk with flaming clouds, the bridge and the towers against a backdrop of the sunset glow form one of the best scenes of the town, proudly nicknamed by some photographers "Shanghai's 'Manhattan Bridge.'"



"They remind us of home," said He Junwei, a resident of Wujing, a young accountant and a drone pilot.

"When people traveled from out of town back to Shanghai through the S32 Shanghai-Jiaxing-Huzhou Highway, they saw the bridge and the towers and knew immediately they'd arrived home."

Wujing used to be an industrial town. Its Shanghai Carbon Plant, Shanghai Coking Plant, Wujing Chemistry Plant, Shanghai Electrification Plant and Wujing Thermal Power Plant were nicknamed the "Five Golden Flowers" of the town.

"That was an age eulogizing the strength of industrial workers," said He. "The generation of our parents were positive youths with cultivation. They were recruited into the factories and assigned to dorms in such places as Wujing No. 1 or No. 2 residential areas. Recruitment standards were also strict.

"When the workers retired, heavy industries in Shanghai had also fulfilled their missions."

Starting a year ago, He started to capture vistas of her hometown using an aerial drone.

"I record shots of Wujing for the purpose of introducing more people to the role it played and is continuing to play in the industrial development of Shanghai."

The two giant cooling towers appeared when He was in her adolescent years in the 1990s.

"They were not chimneys actually," He said. "Chimneys in a chemical plant are slender. The cooling towers were used in chilling steam and the water vapor emitted caused no pollution."

When the city's industrialization drew to an end, the majority of the past fundamental industry segments were either closed, relocated, or renovated for other purposes.

The Shanghai Carbon Plant is now a film industry base and above rural plots there rises the Zizhu High-tech Park, housing global corporates such as Microsoft, the Coca Cola company and SanDisk Semiconductor.

"My family house was among the first batch of rural houses dislocated for urban use when the project was carried out in 2002, followed by a wider scale of rural house dislocation, before the Shanghai World Expo's launch and the opening of traffic of Minpu Bridge in 2010," said He.

Construction of the Hongmei Elevated Road in 2016 and its opening to traffic greatly reduced the commute and cost between Wujing and downtown Shanghai, to half an hour.

The first image from an aerial perspective He captured was of Lanxiang Lake, a man-made lake of about 400,000 square meters, in Wujing.

"I was overwhelmed when my vision rose and I found out the Lanxiang Lake was in the shape of a key. The key is said to symbolize our access into a new trendy urban lifestyle, which I found later online," He said.

The lake is another landmark often now used for international sports competitions such as yachting and sailboarding.

"My grandparents' home used to be near the area of the current Lanxiang Lake, which was also near the first bend of the Huangpu River in its Minhang section. We as kids loved to see ships passing. It was a great amusement for us in our childhood, at a time when transportation was not well-connected and we heavily relied on ferries," He said.

He's drone camera passed over the La Chapelle young ladies' clothing park which is noted for its cherry blossoms in spring, the Yongde Road commercial street, and her former high school, which is now an affiliated school of East China Normal University.

She is planning on a documentary from an aerial perspective to record sites in Wujing such as the tallest Hangfa Building, the Wujing Ferry Station and Pujiang First Bay Park, among others.