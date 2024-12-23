Sweet end for old wintersweet tree in relocation from condemned house

An old wintersweet tree from the courtyard of a house about to be demolished in the urban renewal process in Duhang Old Street in Pujiang Town, Minhang District, has found a new home in Pujiang Country Park.



"The tree in my house was planted by my grandparents and it bore memory and sentiments of generations of our family members," said resident Shi, former owner of the tree.

Shi appealed to the local media and promised to donate the tree if any institution was willing to accept it.

The appeal reached Pujiang Country Park. It sent an invitation to transplant the tree and on November 22, it was successfully relocated. Workers trimmed and braced the tree to ensure its safety during transportation.

Residents who have similar trees to relocate may also contact the park.