Feature / District

Sweet end for old wintersweet tree in relocation from condemned house

  10:05 UTC+8, 2024-12-24       0
An old wintersweet tree in Duhang Old Street in Pujiang Town, Minhang District, threatened by a renewal project, has found a new home through relocation to Pujiang Country Park.
Ti Gong

Workers relocate the old winter-sweet tree to Pujiang Country Park.

An old wintersweet tree from the courtyard of a house about to be demolished in the urban renewal process in Duhang Old Street in Pujiang Town, Minhang District, has found a new home in Pujiang Country Park.

"The tree in my house was planted by my grandparents and it bore memory and sentiments of generations of our family members," said resident Shi, former owner of the tree.

Shi appealed to the local media and promised to donate the tree if any institution was willing to accept it.

The appeal reached Pujiang Country Park. It sent an invitation to transplant the tree and on November 22, it was successfully relocated. Workers trimmed and braced the tree to ensure its safety during transportation.

Residents who have similar trees to relocate may also contact the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Special Reports
