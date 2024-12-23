Successful wonton eatery soups up district's 'Beautiful Yard' initiative

Chubby Wang's Wonton Restaurant, transformed from a rural courtyard in Lianming Village, Pujiang Town of Minhang District, has become an online sensation following the owner's participation in the local 'Beautiful Yard' initiative.

They are willing to drive kilometers to taste its dumplings and enjoy the rural setting.

Chubby Wang's Wonton Restaurant was renovated from a rural yard by owner Wang Weiqiang.

The district is encouraging villagers to renovate family yards to create possibilities.

In Wang's home yard a spring gurgles at the fountain and fish jump in a pond. Under a cottage and kiosk, flowers and succulents grow in harmony. A little windmill rotates as breeze passes. Murals on walls are vivid and add color to the yard.

When a bowl of wonton soup is served, one sees the translucent wonton skin wrapping the juicy fillings and a bite leaves a memorable warmth on the taste bud.

"I am a retired soldier and have been out of town for years," said Wang.

"Whenever night fell and silence approached, I would start to miss Pujiang and the popular wonton soup snack."

After his military service, Wang tried different jobs including a fund management position in the financial sector and a trial in the new energy vehicle industry.

He returned to his hometown Pujiang. The peaceful environment of his hometown calmed and nurtured him, allowing him to reach a balance between career and life.

"I decided to make Pujiang-flavored wonton for my 6-year-old daughter and pass on the taste to more people," Wang added.

His wife supports him.

They have multiple roles ranging from purchasing, cooking, waitressing to cleaning, and often work till mid-night.

"Though fast food culture is popular today, consumers are likely to pay more attention to fresh food and healthy dining," said Wang.

"People visit my eatery and they have fresh food rather than pre-prepared dishes."

As business grows, the restaurant offers wonton soup in the lunch, and at dinner time customers can order farm-style cuisine.

Wang also plays a social welfare role sending fresh food and fruit to seniors in the community.

The district has been encouraging its rural residents to join in its "Beautiful Yard" appeal, which is promoting better living environment and more possibilities of rural revitalization.

In 2024 a total of 1,594 village households succeeded in gaining approval into the "Beautiful Yard" initiative.

In the future the district will hold more discussions on practical measures for the initiative.





