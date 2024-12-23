Here's a round up of the latest news and events
News in photo
News in brief
Charming Xinhong
The 2024 World Cities Day Shanghai officially launched its "Beautiful Block Citywalk" brand recently. Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Bureau selected 25 routes across the city. Minhang District's Xinhong Subdistrict "Charming Xinhong: A Radiant Urban Canvas" made it on the list. The route includes the "Sakura Murmuring" pocket park, the "Natural Oxygen Bar" Hongqiao Business District Greenway, Longfor Shanghai Hongqiao Paradise Walk, the Hongqiao Business District Art Block, and the Noah Wealth Center's "N+ Plaza." Since the initiation of the "Beautiful Block" project in 2018, Shanghai has completed the construction of 732 beautiful blocks, achieving a coverage rate of 46.7 percent.
Pujin pet economy
The pet economy in Pujin Subdistrict is thriving on the fertile grounds of the region's riverfront. Since its leading pet company LETS DOG in Fengshou Village launched the first "Wilderness Human-Pet Challenge" in April 2023, the subdistrict is striving to develop a one-stop anthropomorphic pet market encompassing "birth, care, entertainment and medical services." An industrial layout centered around Fengshou and Tangkou villages has begun to take shape.
Qipao show
An annual performance of the Minhang District Qipao Enthusiasts Association was held recently at the Gumei Culture Center. Amid the soft Wu dialect song "Rain in the Mist of Jiangnan," members dressed in qipao, traditional Chinese one-piece gowns, and holding oil-paper umbrellas gracefully emerged. The qipao-clad ladies, at an average age of more than 60, walked with poise to the music of guzheng, traditional Chinese pluck-string instruments. The association, established in August 2012, aims to promote qipao culture, engage in cultural exchanges and conduct social welfare activities.
Michelin restaurants
The "2025 Shanghai Michelin Guide," released by the French Tire Company, was unveiled recently. The new edition features a total of 145 restaurants, with three from Minhang District earning stars. They are: Ming Court (Cantonese cuisine), Yue Hai Tang (Cantonese cuisine) and Zhou She (Shanghai cuisine), awarded one Michelin star.
Non-contact football
A flag football open tournament kicked off at the Pulian Citizen Fitness Center in late November. Originating from American football, flag football removes the former's physical contact aspect and makes itself suitable for people of all ages. Players pull an opponent's flag off, preserving the strategic and team-oriented nature of American football while significantly reducing the risk of injury. In recent years Pujiang Town has encouraged sports among its residents, achieving notable success in promoting community sports while enhancing residents' quality of life and happiness.
'Red Beauty' citrus
A kind of "Red Beauty" citrus from a Maqiao cooperative has hit the market recently, with a production volume reaching 15,000 kilograms. The seasonal citrus fruit, known for its thin skin, abundant juice and high sweetness, is a hybrid variety from the rutaceae family.
TCM & Food
Keep warm and healthy this winter
Dongzhi (冬至), or the Winter Solstice, is an important solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar and a significant cultural festival in China. This year the Winter Solstice fell on December 21.
It is a crucial time for health preservation.
During the cold winter, when all things are dormant, it is advised to go to bed early and wake up late, and keep warm to align with the season's energy.
Noon in winter is the ideal time to enjoy the sun. Sunbathing helps connect the body's yang, or warm, energy with the natural yang energy, therefore promoting circulation and enhancing physical health, which is especially beneficial for those people with yang deficiency.
Despite the cold, maintaining regular exercise is important, balancing activity and rest without becoming too sedentary.
Maintaining a positive mood is also crucial, as a joyful spirit ensures smooth circulation of qi, or energy, and blood, and benefits overall health.
In terms of dietary adjustments, middle-aged and elderly individuals should focus on warming and nourishing foods in winter. Options like ginger, cinnamon, pepper, lamb, beef and ejiao, or donkey-skin gelatin, can help dispel cold and support yang energy.
Cordyceps duck soup involves cleaning a whole duck, blanching it, and then stuffing it with cordyceps, green onions and ginger, adding cooking wine and salt, and simmering them together.
Ejiao walnut paste is made by soaking ejiao in rice wine for 3-5 days, then steaming it with the wine until dissolved, before mixing it with red dates, crushed walnuts, longan pulp and black sesame.
Finally, add rock sugar and steam until melted. Then refrigerate the paste for 24 hours and cut into pieces.
(Yang Yang)
Minhang Culture