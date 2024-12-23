Here's a round up of the latest news and events

News in brief

Charming Xinhong

The 2024 World Cities Day Shanghai officially launched its "Beautiful Block Citywalk" brand recently. Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Bureau selected 25 routes across the city. Minhang District's Xinhong Subdistrict "Charming Xinhong: A Radiant Urban Canvas" made it on the list. The route includes the "Sakura Murmuring" pocket park, the "Natural Oxygen Bar" Hongqiao Business District Greenway, Longfor Shanghai Hongqiao Paradise Walk, the Hongqiao Business District Art Block, and the Noah Wealth Center's "N+ Plaza." Since the initiation of the "Beautiful Block" project in 2018, Shanghai has completed the construction of 732 beautiful blocks, achieving a coverage rate of 46.7 percent.

Pujin pet economy

The pet economy in Pujin Subdistrict is thriving on the fertile grounds of the region's riverfront. Since its leading pet company LETS DOG in Fengshou Village launched the first "Wilderness Human-Pet Challenge" in April 2023, the subdistrict is striving to develop a one-stop anthropomorphic pet market encompassing "birth, care, entertainment and medical services." An industrial layout centered around Fengshou and Tangkou villages has begun to take shape.

Qipao show

An annual performance of the Minhang District Qipao Enthusiasts Association was held recently at the Gumei Culture Center. Amid the soft Wu dialect song "Rain in the Mist of Jiangnan," members dressed in qipao, traditional Chinese one-piece gowns, and holding oil-paper umbrellas gracefully emerged. The qipao-clad ladies, at an average age of more than 60, walked with poise to the music of guzheng, traditional Chinese pluck-string instruments. The association, established in August 2012, aims to promote qipao culture, engage in cultural exchanges and conduct social welfare activities.

Michelin restaurants

The "2025 Shanghai Michelin Guide," released by the French Tire Company, was unveiled recently. The new edition features a total of 145 restaurants, with three from Minhang District earning stars. They are: Ming Court (Cantonese cuisine), Yue Hai Tang (Cantonese cuisine) and Zhou She (Shanghai cuisine), awarded one Michelin star.

Non-contact football

A flag football open tournament kicked off at the Pulian Citizen Fitness Center in late November. Originating from American football, flag football removes the former's physical contact aspect and makes itself suitable for people of all ages. Players pull an opponent's flag off, preserving the strategic and team-oriented nature of American football while significantly reducing the risk of injury. In recent years Pujiang Town has encouraged sports among its residents, achieving notable success in promoting community sports while enhancing residents' quality of life and happiness.

'Red Beauty' citrus

A kind of "Red Beauty" citrus from a Maqiao cooperative has hit the market recently, with a production volume reaching 15,000 kilograms. The seasonal citrus fruit, known for its thin skin, abundant juice and high sweetness, is a hybrid variety from the rutaceae family.