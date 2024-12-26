﻿
Feature / District

Volvo China Open returns to Shanghai in 2025 at Enhance Anting Golf Club

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
Prestigious golf tournament extends partnership with the DP World Tour for another five years with three consecutive editions to be held at the Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club.
The Volvo China Open has extended its partnership with the DP World Tour for another five years.

Starting next year, the tournament will be held for three consecutive editions at the Enhance Anting Golf Club in Jiading.

Established in 1995, the Volvo China Open is the longest-running international professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland.

The 30th Volvo China Open will take place from April 17 to 20, 2025, with a prize purse of US$2.5 million. This marks the tournament’s return to Shanghai after a decade, a city that has hosted it nine times before.

The 2025 tournament plans to introduce a series of tourism and cultural events related to golf to enhance audience engagement, according to Zhao Qin, chairperson of the Volvo China Open’s board of directors.

“We will also set up an autograph area to offer golf enthusiasts an opportunity to interact with top players,” Zhao said.

Founded in 2005, the Enhance Anting Golf Club boasts a world-class 18-hole championship-level course designed by internationally acclaimed golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Ling Kuangye, executive director of the club, said: “This is our first time hosting such a prestigious international professional golf event, and the club will spare no effort to provide exceptional support services.

“Additionally, through this tournament, we hope to showcase Shanghai’s unique allure and rich sports culture to a global audience.”

A view of the Enhance Anting Golf Club in Jiading

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
