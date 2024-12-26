﻿
Sasseur's Jiading outlet project begins construction

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-30
Outlet is expected to serve over 30 million people in Shanghai and its surrounding areas, with the aim of becoming a new commercial landmark and a driver of regional growth.
Sasseur's Jiading outlet project begins construction

Sasseur’s Jiading outlet aims to become a new commercial landmark and driver of regional growth.

The Sasseur (Shanghai Jiading) Outlet project has commenced construction, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony on December 18.

Situated in the heart of Jiading New City, this 160,000-square-meter outlet is expected to serve over 30 million people in Shanghai and surrounding areas, aiming to become a new commercial landmark and driver of regional growth.

The project will not only introduce new business concepts and consumer experiences to meet the demand for high-quality, diverse consumption, but will also enhance the commercial vitality of Jiading New City and contribute to Shanghai’s development as an international consumption center.

Led by renowned outlet operator the Sasseur Group, the project embraces Sasseur’s philosophy of “artistic commerce and super outlets” to create a world-class innovative commercial ecosystem that is vibrant and imaginative.

The outlet is located near the Yuanxiang Lake, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, and Jiading Library. The lake winds through the site like a ribbon, offering a distinctive waterscape and a captivating natural ambiance.

At its core, the outlet mall will host over 600 renowned domestic and international brands featuring luxuries, fashion, sportswear and lifestyle experiences.

In addition, Sasseur’s unique “Super” themed pavilions will be introduced, making it a new shopping and leisure destination that integrates social interaction, cultural entertainment and educational exchanges.

The large-scale super outlet mall will also fully implement the ESG (environmental, social and governance) sustainability concept.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
