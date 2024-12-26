Aginode elevates China operations to global level

Aginode, a global telecom and data solutions provider, recently inaugurated its Asia-Pacific manufacturing and R&D center in Jiading’s Nanxiang Town.

With an expected annual output of some 450 million yuan (US$61.7 million), this facility elevates Aginode’s operations in China to a global manufacturing base and Asia-Pacific supply chain center.

In 1994, Aginode established its first China and Asia-Pacific plant in Shanghai. According to Frank Coenen, partner at Syntagma Capital, an Aginode shareholder, the new facility will not only serve the Chinese market, but also act as an export hub to support business in Asia, the Middle East, and other countries.

It will also purchase high-quality products manufactured in China to support its expansion in Europe.

Covering a site area of 7,800 square meters, the 6,300-square-meter facility features an advanced class 100,000 cleanroom automated production workshop, an automated storage center, an R&D and testing center and a customer experience center.

The R&D and testing center hosts more than 20 technical professionals, and is investing over 8 million yuan every year in research projects. During the past 12 months, it has secured 14 patents in telecom and data transmission.

The company remains committed to building “smart factories,” enhancing local R&D and service capabilities, and advancing production automation.

In recent years, Nanxiang Town has remained focused on fostering a comprehensive industrial chain around intelligent manufacturing to drive industrial upgrades. Aginode has received significant support from the local government.

Zhou Songhua, deputy director of the town, hoped that the project would help attract more high-quality companies and boost foreign investors’ confidence in Jiading District.