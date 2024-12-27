Sport events boost active lifestyles, tourism income

“We didn’t lose a single game, and as the champion, we will represent Shanghai in the 15th National Games in 2025,” said Qian Jun, coach of the Jiading Light Volleyball Association team, during the award ceremony.

The light volleyball team from Jiading District was crowned the champion at the recently concluded 4th Shanghai Citizen Games.

Originated in the 1980s in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, by a group of retired railway workers, the mass sport, also known as balloon volleyball, integrates sports, recreation and entertainment. While the play and score rules of the light volleyball games are similar to the traditional volleyball, the ball is slightly larger, lighter and softer. The net is lower, and the games are typically played on a smaller court.

Since balloons are so light, a simple touch with the fingers can accomplish serving and returning a ball, making light volleyball a game anyone can play.

In Jiading, the sport has gained popularity among middle-aged individuals and seniors, as well as won over a group of young players. The district’s professional team and about a dozen amateur teams recruit members from different age groups.

In the Juyuan New Area, there is a professional light volleyball team known for its members in their 20s and 30s.

“We have a recent retiree from the Shanghai men’s volleyball team, a Nanjing Sport Institute graduate who previously specialized in professional boxing, a standout player from the China University Volleyball Association, and several researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences,” said Xing Xiaofei, the team’s setter. “But the majority of us started from a beginner’s level.”

Established in March 2023, the Jiading Light Volleyball Association is the only district-level association of its kind in Shanghai. Zhang Aiguo, its chief, is a volleyball enthusiast with more than 20 years of experience.

“We’ve launched exchange games with teams from Liancheng County in Fujian Province, and Tiantai County of Zhejiang Province,” said Zhang. “Light volleyball in those places is already well-established, while we are still in the budding stage. But we have plenty of aspiration and determination.”

Finding ways to attract more people to play sports has been a goal of officials for some time. Reducing entry-level difficulties has proven to be effective.

During the 5th Shanghai Urban Amateur League last year, the light volleyball game was introduced for the first time at the beach volleyball competition held at Beishuiwan Sports Park in the Juyuan New Area.

The event attracted nearly a hundred enthusiasts.

“We hope more people will show an interest in light volleyball and learn its rules and how to play it,” said Shen Jian, chief of the Juyuan New Area community service office.