Feature / District

3 fitness centers open under welfare project

In 2024, Jiading District's public welfare project included the opening of three new fitness centers for the general public.
Jiading District has newly opened three citizens fitness centers as part of its civilian public welfare project in 2024.

The newly launched Nanxiang Town citizens fitness center, with its gym zone, aerobics room, basketball court, swimming pool and billiard room, is attracting a large number of sports enthusiasts.

“It’s the perfect spot for a workout. After a good sweat, I feel completely refreshed,” said a visitor surnamed Wu, who lives nearby and chooses the fitness center for its spacious layout, diverse exercise options, state-of-the-art equipment and reasonable prices.

The center is equipped with dedicated zones for aerobics, anaerobics and free weight training. It not only boasts more than 30 gym facilities, but also prioritizes safety with an automated external defibrillator and offers fitness testing services.

It also caters to the exercise needs of parent-kid families and young ladies by offering special rooms for golf simulation, Pilates, and other novel exercises, in addition to its one-stop fitness service.

“My kid and the grandparents were playing golf in the golf simulation room while I was practicing Pilates,” said a resident surnamed Sun.

Situated in a densely populated region, its service can cover Baoxiang, Ruilin and Fanglin residential areas and benefits about 30,000 residents.

“We’ll launch parent-kid competitions, health lectures and sports training lessons in the future,” said Yang Ju, chief of the center.

The other two fitness centers are in Anting and Waigang towns.

By November, Jiading boasted a total sports area of 8.3467 million square meters, an increase of 133,900 square meters from the previous year.

As planned, by 2025, the newly built gym facilities will cover 220,000 square meters and the average sports area per capita will exceed 4.2 square meters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
