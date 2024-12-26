Affordable units available for new, young and frontline workers

The Jingrui Community features 12 buildings with each having between seven and 12 floors. Combined, they offer 2,590 apartments ranging from 42 to 64 square meters that are available in studio and one-bedroom layouts. The community also serves frontline workers, offering 1,866 beds in four-person accommodations.

Two new affordable rental housing projects are now available in Jiading District, offering 3,902 units to newcomers, young people and frontline workers.

Just four months after its launch, Jingrui Community has achieved an occupancy rate of about 65 percent.

A tenant surnamed Wang said, “It takes about 15 minutes by bike to get to my workplace and it’s convenient to go downtown as well. The community also organizes various events, which helps foster a sense of home.”

A significant portion of the rent can be offset by the housing provident fund, making it a cost-effective choice, according to Wang.

Jingxin Community is also now open and features 1,312 rental units, including 2,280 beds for frontline workers. Its public service area is twice the size of that in Jingrui, and the services of the two communities are to be shared in the future.