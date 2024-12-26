Feature / District

Affordable units available for new, young and frontline workers

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
The two new communities provide strong housing support for new residents, young people, and public service workers in the city.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0

Two new affordable rental housing projects are now available in Jiading District, offering 3,902 units to newcomers, young people and frontline workers.

The Jingrui Community features 12 buildings with each having between seven and 12 floors. Combined, they offer 2,590 apartments ranging from 42 to 64 square meters that are available in studio and one-bedroom layouts. The community also serves frontline workers, offering 1,866 beds in four-person accommodations.

Affordable units available for new, young and frontline workers
Zhang Jian

The Jingxin and Jingrui communities are a cost-effective choice for Jiading newcomers.

Just four months after its launch, Jingrui Community has achieved an occupancy rate of about 65 percent.

A tenant surnamed Wang said, “It takes about 15 minutes by bike to get to my workplace and it’s convenient to go downtown as well. The community also organizes various events, which helps foster a sense of home.”

A significant portion of the rent can be offset by the housing provident fund, making it a cost-effective choice, according to Wang.

Jingxin Community is also now open and features 1,312 rental units, including 2,280 beds for frontline workers. Its public service area is twice the size of that in Jingrui, and the services of the two communities are to be shared in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     