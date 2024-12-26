Feature / District

SAIC Volkswagen to launch 18 new models by 2030

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
The renewal, the second agreed ahead of schedule, reflects the many achievements since collaboration began in 1984 and a confidence in China's automotive industry and its economy.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0

SAIC Motor and the Volkswagen Group recently signed an agreement to extend their joint venture, SAIC Volkswagen, to 2040.

The renewal, which was ahead of the schedule, shows recognition from both parties of the joint venture’s achievements and their confidence in China’s automotive industry and its economy.

The collaboration between the two companies began in 1984. Over the years, SAIC Volkswagen has worked with local auto parts suppliers to bolster China’s automotive sector.

Continuing the partnership, the joint venture will support the development of new models tailored for the Chinese market, including battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. These will be equipped with driving assistance systems and AI large language models to enhance user experience.

Hu Xindong

Company representatives from SAIC and the Volkswagen Group shake hands after signing the extension of the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture contract in November.

SAIC Volkswagen plans to launch 18 new models by 2030, with the Audi brand’s first high-end intelligent connected electric vehicle model set to debut in 2025. It will also work to enhance the intelligence of internal combustion engine vehicles.

For the moment, SAIC Volkswagen is reducing the production of internal combustion engine vehicles while transitioning toward intelligent connected NEV manufacturing.

The Anting production base, birthplace and core hub of SAIC Volkswagen, has been undergoing upgrades to transform it into a center for electric vehicle production, research and development, and intelligent manufacturing.

SAIC Volkswagen signed several cooperation agreements with Anting Town in 2024, promoting the integrated development of the industrial chain and fostering industry clustering. It has been placing an emphasis on green development and carbon reduction.

By advancing innovation and applying technologies, the company continues to develop “zero impact factories,” aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030 from its 2018 levels.

SAIC Volkswagen also celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special event in Anting Town. The exhibition featured decades of achievements, including the first model introduced — the classic Santana sedan.

Source: SHINE
﻿
