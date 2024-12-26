SAIC Volkswagen to launch 18 new models by 2030

SAIC Motor and the Volkswagen Group recently signed an agreement to extend their joint venture, SAIC Volkswagen, to 2040.

The renewal, which was ahead of the schedule, shows recognition from both parties of the joint venture’s achievements and their confidence in China’s automotive industry and its economy.

The collaboration between the two companies began in 1984. Over the years, SAIC Volkswagen has worked with local auto parts suppliers to bolster China’s automotive sector.

Continuing the partnership, the joint venture will support the development of new models tailored for the Chinese market, including battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. These will be equipped with driving assistance systems and AI large language models to enhance user experience.