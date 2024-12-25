Blockchain Valley shapes future of tech landscape in Shanghai

Jing'an's four key functional zones – Shibei, Daning, Suhewan and Nanjing Road W. – serve as the main engines driving investment and high-quality development in the district. This "Invest Jing'an" series will highlight the distinctive strengths of each area.

Blockchain Valley of Shibei

Over the past 30 years, Shibei Hi-Tech Park has undergone an extraordinary transformation.



Once a traditional industrial area with pollution-heavy "black chimneys," it has evolved into a thriving center for technology and innovation. Today, the park is a vital part of the Shibei Functional Zone and serves as a model for modern industrial development.

In recent years the park has focused on cultivating an ecosystem built around four key pillars: "cloud storage, data, intelligence and blockchain." As a result it has emerged as a leader in blockchain technology.

At the heart of this transformation is Blockchain Valley, a key area driving Shibei's digital evolution and shaping the future of Shanghai's tech landscape.

The valley is Shanghai's first dedicated blockchain industry cluster. It is also the only cluster in the city to be part of the National Blockchain Innovation Application Comprehensive Pilot Zone, placing it at the forefront of the sector in the country.

The first phase of Blockchain Valley spans 120,000 square meters with eight buildings along the river offering 70,000 square meters of office space. Designed with sustainability in mind, the area includes green spaces, sports parks, as well as amenities such as coffee shops and gyms to enhance the well-being of employees.

In the next three years, another 80,000 square meters will be built, further solidifying its role as a vibrant hub for companies, start-ups and research institutions in the sector.

As of now, Shibei Hi-Tech Park, with Blockchain Valley at its core, is home to more than 100 blockchain companies and organizations.

They include the Blockchain Technology Research Institute of the Shanghai Academy of Science and Technology, the Shanghai Blockchain Association and the Shanghai Institute for Digital Governance.

The park also hosts a range of innovative "Blockchain + Application" companies. For example, China Electrical Equipment Group focuses on "Blockchain + Supply Chain," Shanghai Smartlogic Technology works on "Blockchain + Computing Power," Shanghai SimMed Technology applies "Blockchain + Traditional Chinese Medicine Traceability," and Coolaw Information Technology explores "Blockchain + Legal Services." This diversity has helped create a robust and growing ecosystem.

Each month, around five new companies join Blockchain Valley, strengthening its position as a leading hub for innovation.

Starting this past autumn, a series of monthly events focused on various blockchain application scenarios. One of the highlights was the scenario market.

On this Blockchain Valley Scenario Market platform, technology providers can present their solutions and showcase real-world applications, while businesses can share their project needs and find suitable solutions. This creates an efficient match between supply and demand.

The first event, held on October 10, marked the launch of the country's first blockchain themed "Scenario Market" with a focus on "Blockchain + Healthcare."

The biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are key areas for blockchain applications. Shanghai has highlighted the use of the technology in internet healthcare, remote medical technologies and AI-driven healthcare products as part of its strategy to become a globally influential innovation hub.

In addition, Jing'an is committed to building six service platforms within Blockchain Valley to support the needs of resident companies. These platforms will focus on key areas such as industrial clustering, scenario application, R&D, branding, and talent support.

To further encourage companies to locate in Blockchain Valley, Jing'an has introduced a series of preferential policies.