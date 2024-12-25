Jing'an is the place to be for fun and games

There's something for everyone in the district as a variety of events and things going on give people plenty of choice to check out all that Jing'an has to offer.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

kid-friendly theater The Children's Art Theater of the China Welfare Institute, China's first dedicated children's theater, has removed its street-facing walls, opening up the space to the public and creating a more welcoming, accessible environment.

A newly redesigned plaza with lush green spaces now connects the theater to the surrounding city, emphasizing its role as a cultural hub for children. The change is part of the launch of the "Jing'an International Children's Theater Block," a cultural initiative aimed at turning the area into a lively destination for young audiences, where kids can watch live rehearsals, explore immersive exhibits, and take part in interactive shows.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

East meets West at Zhangyuan Zhangyuan Garden, Shanghai's iconic shikumen (stone-gated) complex dating back over 140 years, recently served as the backdrop for two fashion events that celebrated the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures.

The Art de Vivre à la Française exhibition, co-hosted by Business France and Zhangyuan, wrapped up on December 1. Curated by Romain Poirier of French House, the event transformed traditional shikumen spaces, including tianjing (courtyards), into immersive displays of French elegance and lifestyle. The exhibition featured 20 high-end French brands, including prestigious names like Lalique, Ligne Roset, Carven and Capdeco. The carefully curated collection showcased luxury furniture, lighting, home textiles, jewelry, and more, bringing French sophistication to the heart of Shanghai. Then, on December 7 and 8, Zhangyuan hosted the Zhangyuan Fashion Culture Week. Six up-and-coming Chinese designers, including Wang Fengchen, Chen Anqi and Jin Jiaqi, found inspiration in the color palette and design lines of shikumen architecture. Maoming Road N. was transformed into a runway, where homegrown Chinese talent took center stage, presenting a bold new vision of Chinese fashion to the world.

Qian Kun / Ti Gong

AR pop-up An immersive augmented reality pop-up inspired by the hit Chinese anime "Link Click" has become the talk of the town in Shanghai.

The event, created by Bilibili, the producer behind "Link Click," and Rokid, a global leader in AR technology, recently concluded at Jing'an Joy City. At the event, visitors had the chance to step into the world of "Link Click" by wearing Rokid AR glasses. Over a 15-minute interactive experience, they could relive iconic moments from the anime, using gesture controls to interact with characters and explore key scenes in real time.

Ti Gong

Photo festival The 2024 Pengpu Town Photography Art Festival has recently concluded, awarding outstanding works from two photography challenges.

The "Mirror Town, Happiness in a Snapshot" challenge saw participation from local residents, who captured the beauty of their town at landmarks like Danning Park, Yuncheng Road and Pengyuepu River. Through their photos, they shared unique stories of their town. The "People's City, Light and Shadow Elegance" photo competition received over 1,000 submissions from across the nation. From these, 16 award-winning works were exhibited.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Hockey fun A soft hockey carnival took place at Yangbo Foreign Language Primary School, organized by the students themselves. This interdisciplinary project involved students of different grade levels, each taking on different tasks to help plan and execute the event. Through this experience, the students not only enhanced their organizational and coordination skills, but also developed teamwork and a strong sense of responsibility.



Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

eSports masters The 2024 Shanghai E-Sports Masters came to a thrilling close this month at Jing'an Sports Center, bringing together over 100 top players for five days of intense gaming action.

The event featured fierce competition across four popular titles: Honor of Kings, Valorant, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Street Fighter 6. In Honor of Kings, WE emerged victorious, while WOL claimed the top spot in Valorant. In Street Fighter 6, Vxbao took the championship, and OUG triumphed in Naraka: Bladepoint. As one of China's premier e-sports events, the Shanghai E-Sports Masters showcased the nation's growing passion for competitive gaming and solidified its place as a major fixture in the global eSports scene. Jing'an is a leader in eSports in Shanghai. It is home to nearly 210,000 square meters of eSports space, including more than a dozen other eSports venues, and nearly 100 eSports and gaming companies.

Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong