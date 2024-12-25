Nanjing Rd W. is buzzing with Trendy Sports Festival

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road W. has been buzzing with more excitement than usual as two major events – the Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival and the NANXI Urban Fashion Sports Season – transformed the bustling shopping area into a vibrant hub of sports, fitness and entertainment.



In its debut year, the Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival turned the area into a must-visit destination for sports enthusiasts throughout November and December. With CrossFit, pickleball and mini-golf, the festival offered a fresh array of sports in various venues across the area.

One standout feature was a lively dance party at Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square, where visitors enjoyed Olympic-style breakdancing, retro swing dancing and traditional guangchangwu (Chinese line dancing). The high-energy atmosphere attracted people of all ages.

But basketball was undoubtedly the highlight.

The China University 3x3 Basketball League Finals made its Shanghai debut, bringing together 28 top university teams from across the country. Held at Jing'an Park, the finals saw Guangdong University of Technology triumph in the men's competition, while Huazhong University of Science and Technology claimed the women's title.

The four finalist teams secured coveted spots in the Asian qualifiers of the prestigious FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball in 2025.

Adding to the excitement, the "Legend of Shanghai Basketball" exhibition at CITIC Square captivated visitors with a dazzling display. The exhibit also featured an interactive space where guests could write their wishes using a "space pencil," which will later be sent into space during a future rocket launch.

Also, the NANXI Urban Fashion Sports Season brought a dynamic energy to CITIC Square, an iconic shopping mall in the area.

The Corporate Sports League Finals featured 204 employees from 34 companies, including big names like L'Oréal, CBRE and AVATR. Participants competed in fun challenges like rope jumping, ring rowing and land cycling, showcasing the lighter side of corporate fitness.

The Urban All-Rounder Challenge tested agility and endurance with events like shuttle runs and sandball throws, drawing competitors from across Shanghai.

At the same time, CITIC Square also offered an array of trendy sports activities, including rock climbing, parkour, yoga and Zumba, providing sports enthusiasts with even more opportunities to try out new fitness skills in a lively, community-focused atmosphere.

These two sports events have played a pivotal role in driving local consumption. From November 10-18, the Nanjing Road W. commercial area saw a notable 18 percent increase in foot traffic week-on-week, while sales surged by 22 percent.