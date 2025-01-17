Local residents thrilled as Xinzhuang Railway Station comes on track

No sooner as dawn broke on January 5, Xinzhuang Railway Station welcomed its first train, the S1602, which arrived at 6:43am. It was the first day of operation for the station in Minhang District.



As a witness to the launch of the station, Shen Lei, its chief, had stayed up late for several days. Yet his fatigue was disguised by delight and excitement.

"I have been working here for 3-1/2 years," said Shen. "I saw the piles being rooted and bricks piled up. The operation today is really remarkable."

As the train halted and its doors opened, Wu Xiaocheng, a passenger and rail route enthusiast, got off and started clicking his camera.

"To catch the first train to Xinzhuang, I cycled in reverse to the next Chunshen Station," Wu explained. "I will now take another train on the route, this time from Xinzhuang to the terminal Jinshan Wei Station. So I will become a passenger on both the to-and-fro first trains."

Cheng Feng, a resident of Xinzhuang Town, brought with him a thick pack of envelopes attached with the 2023 Xinzhuang 30th anniversary commemorative stamps.

"I went in particular to a post office to stamp the envelope and sent one as a gift to the chief of Xinzhuang Railway Station," said Cheng.

The postmark showed "2025.01.05 07."

Chen Haiping, another passenger, brought with him his collection of Jinshan Railway tickets, and he carefully put a new ticket – this time from Jinshan Wei Station to Xinzhuang – into his collection.

"In 1975 a train ticket from East Jinshan Wei Station to Shanghai West Railway Station cost 7 jiao (1 US cent)," said Chen. "This was a ticket in 2012 and this is the ticket I purchased today."

After the S1602 from Jinshan Wei Station to Xinzhuang arrived, the S1601, heading in the reverse direction, departed from Xinzhuang at 7:57am.

Aboard the train, a group of retiree travelers was envisioning their travel destination in Jinshan District. They started from Pujiang Town in the south of Minhang, taking the Minhang Bus No. 12 to Xinzhuang Railway Station.

"Trains didn't stop in Xinzhuang Railway Station before," said Min Yuxian, 74, and "head" of the group. "I usually took a train in Songjiang and now I feel delighted to see the spacious Xinzhuang Railway Station."

"We're still physically healthy and traveling is an option. We hope more trains will be connected here with other cities like Hangzhou, Huzhou and even those in Yunnan Province."

The No. 8 carriage was the most occupied, with passengers avidly discussing all topics concerning Xinzhuang Railway Station.

Their passion was captured by Yang Li, a member of Minhang District photographer association.

"I live near Xinzhuang Railway Station. Whenever I had time I would record changes in the construction of the station through my lens," said Yang, who has already collected thousands of photos on the station.

The history of Xinzhuang Railway Station dates back to the 1900s. In 1909, the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo rail route opened its Shanghai-Hangzhou section for traffic and set up the Xinzhuang Railway Station along the route. The transportation facilities helped Xinzhuang to evolve and develop.

Yet for a long time, the station had a low-profile existence, with most trains not stopping here.

But the "Shanghai 2035 Urban Development General Plan," which aims to develop Xinzhuang into an essential traffic hub for Shanghai, changed all that.

"Xinzhuang Railway Station has opened for traffic. It will help ease pressure on both Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station," said chief Shen. "The railway service between Xinzhuang and Jinshan will encourage regional coordination in the Yangtze River Delta region."

Xinzhuang Railway Station is now connected to the Shanghai-Hangzhou High Speed Rail route, the Jinshan Rail route and the Lijiatang-Xinzhuang Rail route. The latter is a subline along Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station-Shanghai South Railway Station.