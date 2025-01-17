Feature / District

Local residents thrilled as Xinzhuang Railway Station comes on track

Su Mingshan Mao Haiping Chen Yining Yang Yang
  08:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
Xinzhuang Railway Station opened for traffic on January 5, which will help ease transport pressure on both Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.
Su Mingshan Mao Haiping Chen Yining Yang Yang
  08:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
Local residents thrilled as Xinzhuang Railway Station comes on track
Ti Gong

Passengers and rail route enthusiasts focus their lens on the S1602 train as it made its debut arrival at Xinzhuang Railway Station on January 5.

No sooner as dawn broke on January 5, Xinzhuang Railway Station welcomed its first train, the S1602, which arrived at 6:43am. It was the first day of operation for the station in Minhang District.

As a witness to the launch of the station, Shen Lei, its chief, had stayed up late for several days. Yet his fatigue was disguised by delight and excitement.

"I have been working here for 3-1/2 years," said Shen. "I saw the piles being rooted and bricks piled up. The operation today is really remarkable."

As the train halted and its doors opened, Wu Xiaocheng, a passenger and rail route enthusiast, got off and started clicking his camera.

"To catch the first train to Xinzhuang, I cycled in reverse to the next Chunshen Station," Wu explained. "I will now take another train on the route, this time from Xinzhuang to the terminal Jinshan Wei Station. So I will become a passenger on both the to-and-fro first trains."

Cheng Feng, a resident of Xinzhuang Town, brought with him a thick pack of envelopes attached with the 2023 Xinzhuang 30th anniversary commemorative stamps.

"I went in particular to a post office to stamp the envelope and sent one as a gift to the chief of Xinzhuang Railway Station," said Cheng.

The postmark showed "2025.01.05 07."

Chen Haiping, another passenger, brought with him his collection of Jinshan Railway tickets, and he carefully put a new ticket – this time from Jinshan Wei Station to Xinzhuang – into his collection.

"In 1975 a train ticket from East Jinshan Wei Station to Shanghai West Railway Station cost 7 jiao (1 US cent)," said Chen. "This was a ticket in 2012 and this is the ticket I purchased today."

After the S1602 from Jinshan Wei Station to Xinzhuang arrived, the S1601, heading in the reverse direction, departed from Xinzhuang at 7:57am.

Aboard the train, a group of retiree travelers was envisioning their travel destination in Jinshan District. They started from Pujiang Town in the south of Minhang, taking the Minhang Bus No. 12 to Xinzhuang Railway Station.

"Trains didn't stop in Xinzhuang Railway Station before," said Min Yuxian, 74, and "head" of the group. "I usually took a train in Songjiang and now I feel delighted to see the spacious Xinzhuang Railway Station."

"We're still physically healthy and traveling is an option. We hope more trains will be connected here with other cities like Hangzhou, Huzhou and even those in Yunnan Province."

The No. 8 carriage was the most occupied, with passengers avidly discussing all topics concerning Xinzhuang Railway Station.

Their passion was captured by Yang Li, a member of Minhang District photographer association.

"I live near Xinzhuang Railway Station. Whenever I had time I would record changes in the construction of the station through my lens," said Yang, who has already collected thousands of photos on the station.

The history of Xinzhuang Railway Station dates back to the 1900s. In 1909, the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo rail route opened its Shanghai-Hangzhou section for traffic and set up the Xinzhuang Railway Station along the route. The transportation facilities helped Xinzhuang to evolve and develop.

Yet for a long time, the station had a low-profile existence, with most trains not stopping here.

But the "Shanghai 2035 Urban Development General Plan," which aims to develop Xinzhuang into an essential traffic hub for Shanghai, changed all that.

"Xinzhuang Railway Station has opened for traffic. It will help ease pressure on both Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station," said chief Shen. "The railway service between Xinzhuang and Jinshan will encourage regional coordination in the Yangtze River Delta region."

Xinzhuang Railway Station is now connected to the Shanghai-Hangzhou High Speed Rail route, the Jinshan Rail route and the Lijiatang-Xinzhuang Rail route. The latter is a subline along Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station-Shanghai South Railway Station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Yang Li
Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station
Yangtze River
Jinshan
Hongqiao
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     