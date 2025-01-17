Latest events and activities in Minhang in January
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the 2024 list of exemplary cases for high-quality urban manufacturing development recently, with Minhang District listed for its "Green and Low-Carbon Transition" case. Among emerging industries and new sectors, the global headquarters of GCL Group's digital energy division has settled in Minhang. Leading companies such as Trina Solar, Jinko Power Technology, and Aerospace Hydrogen Energy Shanghai Technology have collaboratively established a future energy industrial layout. The district has also set up alliances such as the Low-Carbon, Hydrogen Energy, and Greater Hongqiao Photovoltaic alliances, with 14 large-scale industrial enterprises recognized as municipal or higher-level green and smart factories.
Helicopter route
A low-altitude flight route between Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Changshu in neighboring Suzhou City has been launched. Around 20 minutes one way, the route utilizes an Airbus H135 twin-engine helicopter, with a capacity of seven people (two crew members and five passengers).
Lake to get facelift
"West Lake" in Minhang District is set for a facelift, expected to unveil its new look by the end of July 2025. Known as the "Low-carbon Trailblazer Park", "West Lake" is located in the northwest of Xinzhuang Industrial Par. Its unique industrial style has made it a favorite among photography enthusiasts.
SBT headquarters
Construction of SBT Ultrasonic Technology Co's headquarters and advanced ultrasonic equipment industrialization project kicked off recently in the Grand NeoBay Sci-tech Innovation Zone. The project also includes a research and development center, a sales center, and an industrialization center.
Cross-river tunnel
The double-deck Yindu Road Huangpu River Tunnel has opened to traffic. Trucks are prohibited on the upper level, while large trucks are restricted on the lower level, which allows passenger cars and light trucks.
'Flying Apsaras'
The original musical "Flying Apsaras" produced by the Minhang-based Zeyun (Shanghai) Culture Communication Co has won a top national cultural prize – 'Five Ones' Project Award for Spiritual Civilization Construction 2024. Inspired by the art of Dunhuang murals in northwestern Gansu Province, "Flying Apsaras" employs modern expressive art measures to showcase the profound Dunhuang culture.
TCM & Food
Dahan, the year's coldest season is here
Dahan(大寒), or Major Cold, is the last solar term of winter in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. It marks the coldest season of the year.
This year, it falls on January 20. After dahan, a new cycle of solar terms begins, soon leading to the vibrant spring.
The saying "Warm the heart to warm the body" suggests that a vigorous spirit and smooth blood circulation keep the body warm, helping it withstand the harsh winter cold. During dahan, maintaining a calm mind is important, aligning with the principle that "inner righteousness wards off external evil."
As the saying goes, "Cold starts from the feet," so soaking feet in warm water speeds up circulation, reduces muscle tension and improves sleep quality.
Outdoor activities should be done after sunrise.
Diet during dahan should be less salty and more bitter to nourish the heart. Foods can be richer in flavor and should include some fats to help the body maintain warmth. It is also good to eat more yellow and green vegetables like carrots, rapeseed and spinach.
A stew made with young chicken, astragalus, goji berries and white atractylodes can boost energy, suitable for those people with weak constitutions and who are prone to colds.
A soup made with egg, cilantro, scallion and ginger can spur sweating and guard against coldness.
Minhang Parks
Hongyuan
Hongyuan Park, originally a green space for the Shanghai Turbine Plant, became Minhang District's first park when it officially opened on July 23, 1960. As temperatures drop, the wintersweet trees in the park are now filling the air with a subtle and refreshing fragrance, heralding the arrival of the Chinese New Year.
Address: 354 Jiangchuan Rd
江川路354号