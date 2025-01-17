Latest events and activities in Minhang in January

News in brief

Model green case

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the 2024 list of exemplary cases for high-quality urban manufacturing development recently, with Minhang District listed for its "Green and Low-Carbon Transition" case. Among emerging industries and new sectors, the global headquarters of GCL Group's digital energy division has settled in Minhang. Leading companies such as Trina Solar, Jinko Power Technology, and Aerospace Hydrogen Energy Shanghai Technology have collaboratively established a future energy industrial layout. The district has also set up alliances such as the Low-Carbon, Hydrogen Energy, and Greater Hongqiao Photovoltaic alliances, with 14 large-scale industrial enterprises recognized as municipal or higher-level green and smart factories.

Helicopter route

A low-altitude flight route between Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Changshu in neighboring Suzhou City has been launched. Around 20 minutes one way, the route utilizes an Airbus H135 twin-engine helicopter, with a capacity of seven people (two crew members and five passengers).

Lake to get facelift

"West Lake" in Minhang District is set for a facelift, expected to unveil its new look by the end of July 2025. Known as the "Low-carbon Trailblazer Park", "West Lake" is located in the northwest of Xinzhuang Industrial Par. Its unique industrial style has made it a favorite among photography enthusiasts.

SBT headquarters

Construction of SBT Ultrasonic Technology Co's headquarters and advanced ultrasonic equipment industrialization project kicked off recently in the Grand NeoBay Sci-tech Innovation Zone. The project also includes a research and development center, a sales center, and an industrialization center.

Cross-river tunnel

The double-deck Yindu Road Huangpu River Tunnel has opened to traffic. Trucks are prohibited on the upper level, while large trucks are restricted on the lower level, which allows passenger cars and light trucks.

'Flying Apsaras'





The original musical "Flying Apsaras" produced by the Minhang-based Zeyun (Shanghai) Culture Communication Co has won a top national cultural prize – 'Five Ones' Project Award for Spiritual Civilization Construction 2024. Inspired by the art of Dunhuang murals in northwestern Gansu Province, "Flying Apsaras" employs modern expressive art measures to showcase the profound Dunhuang culture.