Feature / District

The outlook is sunny for Gumei science park

Wu Junyan Yang Yang
  08:30 UTC+8, 2025-01-21
Gumei Science Park has recently gone through a facelift, and is now Shanghai's first science and meteorology themed park.
Wu Junyan Yang Yang
  08:30 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
The outlook is sunny for Gumei science park

Gumei Science Park is now transformed into Gumei Meteorology Science Park after a facelift project.

Gumei Science Park has recently undergone a facelift.

Through an addition of meteorology devices and models, as well as science education display panels, the park is now Shanghai's first science and meteorology themed park.

The park at 336 Gumei Road in Minhang District is now named Gumei Meteorology Science Park, covering an area of 9,800 square meters.

The renovation was jointly achieved by Gumei Subdistrict community committee and Minhang District Meteorological Service Bureau.

A mascot of the meteorology institute, an image portraying a cloud, and the mascot of Gumei Subdistrict, a figurine abstractly representing the Chinese character mei (美), stand shoulder to shoulder inside the park.

At a corner of the park a 7-meter-high giant thermometer towers above the ground. It is Shanghai's first subdistrict-level live forecasting temperature meter. Its surface shows the real-time temperature of Gumei. On top of it, an LED screen forecasts all kinds of warnings of haphazard weather conditions.

Along a jogging path, the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar are introduced on notice boards, along with folk sayings from ancient Chinese people on the weather.

A resting space with a roof sculptured as a rainbow cloud was inspired from the optical phenomenon of the atmosphere, which in China carries a positive connotation of good luck.

The park also boasts diverse meteorological models, such as the armillary sphere used for astronomical observation, an abridged armillary for positioning heavenly bodies and a rain gauge for measuring the amount of rainfall, in ancient China.

Models of modern weather devices include weather satellite, thermometer screen, automatic weather station, meteorological aircraft, Doppler weather radar and sounding rocket.

A map in the park traces temperature changes in Shanghai over the past 150 years from 1873 to 2023. The average temperature of Shanghai sees an obvious rise starting from 1990s.

Visitors who are interested in meteorology can visit the nearby Gumei Library, Shanghai's first child-friendly meteorology themed library. Its collection on weather and climate covers meteorology science, the 24 solar terms, as well as prevention and protection against natural disasters.

Source: SHINE
Minhang
﻿
