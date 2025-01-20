Minhang District highlights its plans for 2025

Minhang District will continue its sound development in 2025, keeping on evolving into an innovative, open, eco-friendly and refined modern metropolis to offer a comfortable place to live.

Its regional gross domestic products for the coming year are expected to grow by 5 percent and its district-level general public budget revenue is likely to grow by 3 percent. Research costs will maintain at 10 percent of the regional gross domestic products. Residents' per capita disposable income will grow accordingly with economic growth, while energy consumption per unit of regional GDP and major pollutant emissions will be controlled and further reduced.

Specific measures will include keeping a balanced economic development with an emphasis on boosting domestic demand and stabilizing an international market demand.

Consumption will be encouraged through more diverse and innovative shopping scenarios and festivals such as the Double-Five Shopping Festival, Shanghai Summer and CIIE Selected Goods Consumption Month.

The district will improve its investment efficiency, quickening its steps in constructing the Jiading-Minhang Line, Shanghai Suburban Railway Shifanqu Line, Metro Line 13 western extension and Metro Line 23. Their yearly expenditure is expected to reach 1.75 billion yuan (US$238.8 million).

The district will continue to attract foreign investment, promoting transformation of its Caohejing Comprehensive Bonded Zone and raising the capacity of its Hongqiao Business District Bonded Logistics Center.

The district's opening level will be further renovated and intensified, in order to contribute to its new-development vision.

The Hongqiao International Central Business District will continue to play a key role in its opening-up renovation.

In 2025 the district will have an accumulated number of 1,000 trading companies through fully making use of its platforms such as the Hongqiao Foreign Trade Center and Silk Road E-Commerce Corporation Pilot Zone.

Other functional platforms such as the Hongqiao International Central Legal District and Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Minhang Coordination Innovation Zone will receive their supportive construction.

The district will coordinate sci-tech innovation and industry innovation, while cultivating its new-quality productive forces.

The Grand NeoBay Area will still play the role of innovation source to incubate groundbreaking technologies, while other high-capacity resource platforms, such as the Lingang Lab Achievement Transformation Center and the Center for Excellence of Molecular Cell Science CAS Minhang Branch, will continue to yield fruitful results.

Tailored policies will be issued in sectors such as biomedicine, green energy and carbon reduction, and aerospace. And the service sector will be infused with renovation vitality through the influence of uniform companies and diverse public service platforms.

The district will be safer and more resilient through empowering itself with a higher urban management level.

A better regional development blueprint will be applied in Wujing Town and the Hongqiao International Central Business District, while Qibao ancient street, Changqing Industrial Zone and the Caozhong Village of Meilong Town will embrace regional transformation projects.

The district will further implement its rural revitalization strategy and promote modernity in villages.

Farming protection and food security will be further emphasized on its agenda. Guangji Village of Pujiang Town will be cultivated into a rural revitalization model village.

The district will continue its trial of its Shanghai-style rural scenery construction site, while encouraging the collective economy and nurturing the unique sectors in villages in the south of Dazhi River.

More cultural and sports supplies, such as Isles of Chunshen Lake, Fengyuan Art Museum and more fitness paths and gyms, will benefit its residents.

Coordinated development between commerce, tourism, culture and sports will be encouraged. Key projects in the sectors will include Oriental Smart Media City, Qianwan Shanghai Esports Center, renovations in Zhaojialou ancient town and Jinjiang Amusement Park.

With renovation of the district's Qizhong Tennis Center, the district aims to cultivate a name as a tennis town. Other cultural and tourism activities, such as Shanghai International Illustration Art Festival and Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival, will continue to be held.

The district also aims to be a place where people and nature live in harmony.

Measures include pushing forward its clean air initiative, dealing with its river course drainage and cleansing, creating a batch of green factories, parks and supply chains, and building diverse greenery lands, paths and vegetation.

Public welfare will ensure residents are satisfied with their livelihoods.

The district will set up 60 community-level employment service centers and introduce its first nursing home for severely disabled people. More community seniors' centers, canteens and beds for cognitive impaired seniors will be provided.

Residents' living conditions will be improved, with an emphasis on urban village renovation, affordable rental housing and renovating old neighborhoods.

The district will further optimize its education and medical care resources, and improve its school management level of its vocational schools.