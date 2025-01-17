﻿
Feature / District

Residents offer suggestions on library management draft bill

About 29,000 people in Minhang District have given their suggestions on the "Shanghai Public Library Management Guidance" draft legislation, with 360 pieces of advice collected.
About 29,000 people in Minhang District have given their suggestions on the "Shanghai Public Library Management Guidance" draft legislation. The solicitation drive has collected 360 pieces of advice and submitted 75 of them for consideration, with 29 of them officially recognized.

Wang Chongbin, 68, a resident of Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict, is a frequent visitor to libraries across Shanghai. He hopes the municipal library may offer readers more access to international resources, and all libraries can embrace smart technology.

Others who were invited for a seminar on the draft legislation, organized by the Grand NeoBay Library, offered their suggestions as well.

"Libraries which receive donation should display their donation certificates," remarked Wu Hengyi, chief of the digitalization office of Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict.

Fu Yao, a lawyer, suggested libraries set up a reader credit system and reduce uncivilized reading habits.

Digitalization of book database was also among the topics discussed at the seminar.

