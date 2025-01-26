Art, running and culture events feature in Jing'an in January

Jing'an hosted a variety of cultural, commercial and community events and projects in January, ranging from theater performances to art shows and Chinese New Year celebrations.

Theater in commercial complex As part of the "Now Gather for Fortune" winter celebration at Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, the avant-garde theater troupe CIE Wulong showcased its winter-themed performances. Highlights include their signature stilt shows, "Winter is Coming" and "The Ode to Autumn," as well as the exciting debut of a brand-new production.

(All compiled by Li Qian)

Market at doorstep A new comprehensive market, offering a mix of grocery shopping, convenience services and social and leisure activities, has opened in the Daning area.

Located at 115 Pingxingguan Road, the Ning+·Huangshan Market spans 2,000 square meters across two floors with 73 stalls. The first floor focuses on breakfast, dining, convenience services and entertainment, while the second floor is dedicated to fresh food shopping. It serves around 50,000 residents from over 10 nearby communities. The market boasts a spacious, bright, and clean environment with marble floors and LED pendant lights. It's equipped with central air conditioning and a fresh air system to ensure comfort for both customers and vendors. Accessibility is also a priority, with escalators, elevators and barrier-free restrooms for seniors. Tech-wise, a LED display above the escalator shows daily prices and deals, while AI-powered electronic scales speed up transactions during busy hours. The market also features QR code traceability for food safety and optimizes business data to give vendors targeted guidance, strengthening connections across the supply chain.

Cultural treasures The newly upgraded Jing'an Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Hall is now open to the public.

Located on the third floor of the Jing'an Cultural Center, the hall features the district's 48 heritage-listed projects. It serves not only as a space for showcasing cultural treasures but also as a platform to spread these traditions. Skilled craftsmen can share their skills and experiences, while visitors can fully immerse themselves in the charm of the cultural displays.

Run to the New Year A New Year's orienteering race was held on January 2 at Jing'an Youth Sports Park.

The event drew around 300 participants across 70 teams from businesses and neighborhoods in Pengpu Town and the Shibei Functional Area. There were two race routes: Route A took joggers through Shibei High Technology Park, connecting hotspots like the Huayuanli Citizen Gardening Center, the Yunxin Tech Innovation Center and Blockchain Valley. Route B highlighted key landmarks in Pengpu, including the Pengpu History Museum, the Pengyuepu Graffiti Wall and the Pengpu Community Cultural Activity Center.

Julu Road Louis Vuitton launched a pop-up event in January on Julu Road, featuring a limited-time space, mini cinema and coffee garden to celebrate the release of the Louis Vuitton × Murakami Re-Edition Collection.

The colorful Louis Vuitton lettering, paired with vintage street lamps, created a stylish fusion of Shanghai's traditional charm and modern fashion, bringing global attention to Julu Road. Built in 1907, Julu Road is known for its rich cultural history and vibrant commercial atmosphere.

Labelhood's Spring Festival pop-up Labelhood, a leading platform for emerging fashion designers in China, launched a Spring Festival project themed "Spiritual Homeland" this month. The campaign spanned from its four outlets in Jing'an to London's Harrods, featuring a pop-up and a "Family Portrait Studio"

In Shanghai, the "Family Portrait Studio" teamed up with H&M at 812 Julu Road, setting up an experience zone for the H&M 2025 Spring Festival collection. Visitors were invited to try on the new collection and capture joyful moments with friends and family. At Harrods in London, Labelhood presented limited-edition Spring Festival items and handcrafted goods from top Chinese designers.

