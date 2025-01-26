Feature / District

United Imaging Healthcare ships its 10,000th CT scanner

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-28
United Imaging Healthcare recently delivered its 10,000th CT scanner, demonstrating China's high-end medical equipment industry's colossal growth.
Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co recently delivered its 10,000th CT scanner, highlighting the rapid development of China’s high-end medical equipment industry.

“From one to 10,000 units, the numbers reflect an improvement in overall capabilities, from R&D to operations, sales and marketing,” said Bao Jun, president of Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co.

United Imaging launched its first 16-slice CT scanner in July 2013 and released China’s first ultra-premium 640-slice CT scanner in 2019. By 2022, it achieved mass production after overcoming key tube technology challenges.

In China’s top-tier hospitals, United Imaging’s high-end CT scanners have become invaluable tools for the precise diagnosis of complex conditions. Additionally, the company has worked to make its cost-effective and practical CT scanners available to county and township hospitals.

Jiading’s community health service centers now feature its intelligent CT scanners. With AI navigation and remote diagnosis, residents can access efficient and accurate imaging inspections in their neighborhoods, increasing the first-time diagnosis rate at the community level.

“They also symbolize the expansion from the domestic market to overseas,” Bao said.

United Imaging’s CT products now support healthcare institutions globally. The company established its first overseas subsidiary in the US in 2013 and its first installation in Japan in 2017. In 2018, the Houston R&D center was upgraded to a North American hub for R&D, manufacturing and sales.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
