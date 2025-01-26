Jing'an lists its practical projects for 2025

1. Elderly care

1) Add 480 new care beds for the elderly and 100 beds for severely disabled individuals. Refurbish 150 beds for cognitive impairment care.

2) Provide in-home eldercare services for 200 elderly individuals.

3) Open two new senior day care centers.

4) Establish two comprehensive elder-care service centers.

5) Launch six new community canteens for seniors.

6) Set up five eldercare service stations at neighborhood doorsteps.

7) Organize 200 digital education sessions for seniors in communities.

8) Install smart water meters in 1,000 homes of elderly people facing special challenges.







2. Education

1) Add 120 new spots in public kindergartens. Establish two new "Baby Rooms," while improving the existing 23.

2) Implement the "Bright School Project" in public schools to ensure campus lighting supports eye health.

3) Offer 12 free parenting guidance sessions for families with children aged 0-3.

4) Launch 56 after-school care programs for elementary school students during summer and winter breaks.

5) Create five new child-friendly reading spaces.







3. Housing support

1) Renovate 800,000 square meters of old housing.

2) Provide 3,000 affordable rental units.

3) Renovate homes for 20 families with vulnerable minors.

4) Improve accessibility for 130 families with severe disabilities.

5) Adapt 300 homes for elderly residents.







4. Job training

1) Set up 16 "15-Minute Employment Service Hubs" in communities.

2) Train 2,700 skilled workers.

3) Provide training for 200 disabled individuals and help 200 unemployed disabled people find jobs.







5. Health and wellness

1) Install 120 AEDs in residential complexes and key public locations.

2) Set up six community health centers offering traditional Chinese medicine services.

3) Establish onw community nursing center.

4) Build a standardized community health station.

5) Create a standardized community outpatient surgical room.

6) Offer free colorectal cancer screenings to 20,000 residents aged 50-74.

7) Provide free refractive screenings for 80,000 children and teens (4-18 years old).

8) Provide health check-ups for 2,000 disabled individuals in need.

9) Offer over 2,500 assistance visits for people with hearing/speech impairments, elderly blind, and other special groups.







6. Cultural services

1) Host 5,000 public cultural events, including performances, exhibitions, and art activities.

2) Create six "Social Arts Education Classrooms."

3) Provide 160,000 discounted movie tickets.

4) Organize 300 reading promotion events and install five book lending kiosks.







7. Sports and fitness

1) Build an outdoor gym and three fitness trails; renovate two public sports fields.

2) Create two new community fitness centers and equip four existing ones.

3) Build 40 brain-boosting fitness sites.

4) Set up three senior sports and health centers.

5) Offer discounted access to sports facilities (swimming, badminton, table tennis) for 150,000 residents.

6) Provide discounted sports services to 100,000 people and free fitness assessments for 13,000 individuals.







8. Urban environment improvement

1) Repair 17 roads, alongside with undergrounding overhead wire and upgrading utility poles.

2) Build 56,000 square meters of green space, two kilometers of greenways, and three pocket parks.

3) Add 25,000 square meters of vertical greening.

4) Renovate 49 public toilets to be age and child-friendly.







9. Convenience services

1) Launch two parking optimization projects. Add 90 shared parking spaces. Build 315 public parking spots. Complete two smart parking lots.

2) Upgrade two standardized wet markets.

3) Improve three lunch spots for office workers.







10. Public safety

1) Install 35 digital surveillance units at 20 key traffic intersections.

2) Add fire safety equipment to 20 old residential complexes.





