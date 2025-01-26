Looking ahead to 2025: Jing'an in keywords

A global consuming destination Positioning itself as an international consumption hub, Jing'an will enhance its ability to host global premieres and exhibitions while driving the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone toward 100 billion yuan in retail sales. Support will be provided to international brands for innovation and to local brands for expansion. The focus will be on creating immersive, digital shopping experiences. The integration of business, tourism, culture, sports, and conventions will be strengthened through major events like the inaugural China International Fashion and Culture Gala. Iconic events such as the International Trendy Sports Festival, Jing'an World Coffee Culture Festival, and Jing'an Music Festival will continue. The "Art Ripples" campaign will expand its influence, and a series of local performance spaces, cultural landmarks, and leisure areas will be improved.

Shape future industries Jing'an will strengthen its cloud computing, big data, AI, and blockchain industries, expanding the digital sector. "Blockchain Valley" will enhance its application scenarios to build a competitive industrial ecosystem. It will also continue developing the ultra-high-definition audio-visual industry hub, focusing on tech breakthroughs, content integration, and application innovation, positioning Shibei as a leader in tech innovation and Danning as an application hub. Support will foster the growth of digital cultural content and tourism, driving cross-sector innovation in film, e-sports, creative design, and digital tech. Efforts will accelerate in elderly care tech and life sciences, expanding the life and health industry. Key laboratories, research institutions, and high-quality incubators will be established. Government funds will support investments in early-stage, small, and hard-tech innovations.

Unleash open development The district aims to establish 20 new headquarters in one year while supporting local businesses in expanding overseas. It will align with international trade standards and leverage opportunities like Shanghai's role as a Silk Road e-commerce pilot zone to innovate in trade facilitation, service trade, cross-border talent, and financial connectivity, implementing these policies in Jing'an. Efforts will focus on strengthening the "High-Quality Product Import Demonstration Zone," nurturing AEO-certified businesses, and accelerating new trade models. A new digital application for high-end bonded goods will be developed at Zhangyuan, creating a bonded display and trading platform for the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone.