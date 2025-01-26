Delegates' voices at Jing'an Two Sessions

Wang Yayun

Vice President of Public Affairs, Swire Properties (China) Investment Co Ltd

"We'll actively support the Nanjing West Road commercial zone in reaching 100 billion yuan in retail sales by creating fresh consumer experiences and bringing in more flagship and unique stores. For the Zhangyuan project, we'll preserve historical buildings and alleyway heritage, turning it into a hub for Shanghai-style culture, while optimizing the commercial layout and introducing the right brands."







Zhou Guanghua

Vice President, Coach Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd

"This year, the district government is focusing on the word "new"– encouraging innovation in traditional industries, boosting new and green consumption, and exploring emerging sectors. As an international fashion brand, we're also embracing "innovation." For example, we used to team up with the local brand "White Rabbit" to launch co-branded fashion and handbags. It's a great way to bring a classic Shanghai brand to the world while opening up new opportunities for local and global brands to collaborate."







Chen Jun

Chairman, Shanghai Jing'an Investment Group Co Ltd

"The district government's report emphasizes the need for a coordinated approach across innovation, industry, and capital. As the operator of the district's industrial guidance fund–set up to attract private investment in key sectors–we'll work to expand our role. Since July 2020, the Jing'an Industrial Guidance Fund has invested 1.61 billion yuan in nine funds, leveraging over 23 times that amount in private capital. These investments have supported over 900 projects in energy, semiconductors, and biomedicine, with some going public and yielding strong returns. In 2025, we'll focus on tech innovation, particularly in early-stage, small-scale, and hard tech. We're also partnering with Shanghai Data Group on a blockchain fund and Shanghai STVC Group on a tech innovation fund."







Lu Jiahui

Party chief, Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

"To advance the "No-Companion Care Service" (where professional caregivers provide 24/7 support, reducing the need for family involvement or hiring private caregivers), I recommend enhancing caregiver training and management, adding the service as an option during hospital admission, and developing an app for users."







Guan Jianjun

Partner, Grandall Law Firm

"I'm focused on boosting the high-quality development of Jing'an's professional services industry. I recommend strengthening cooperation between professional services and key sectors like finance, trade, and emerging industries such as data intelligence, health, and culture. This will open up new growth opportunities. On a global scale, we should support more service providers helping local companies expand overseas and build a comprehensive global service network."







Qu Ting

Director of the Administrative Office, Shanghai Institute of Computing Technology Co Ltd

"I'm focused on urban renewal, which is key to improving residents' lives and optimizing development space. I suggest integrating cultural resources into neighborhood renovations and exploring metaverse technology to enhance the process. By visualizing streets with data and using AI for interactive, computable models, we can create a dynamic system that blends the virtual and real worlds."