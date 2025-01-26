Feature / District

Nanxiang Incity Mega collaborates with Fujiya for 2025 New Year event

Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega's New Year event runs until February 16 and features a confectionery pop-up store and a traditional intangible cultural heritage zone.
Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega launched its 2025 New Year event, featuring the Fujiya New Year exhibition.

The event runs until February 16 and features a confectionery pop-up store and a traditional intangible cultural heritage zone with photo opportunities and surprise gifts.

“Fujiya, an international brand with a 115-year history, has created a special edition of illustrations inspired by nianhua (Chinese New Year’s paintings) of chubby babies to celebrate its 20th anniversary in China,” said Yuto Kaneshiro, managing director of Fujiya. “It’s a tribute to traditional Chinese culture, and we hope to share the Fujiya brand with more people.”

The display showcases local heritage, including Jiading bamboo carving, Xuhang straw weaving, Anting yaoban cloth, gold thread inlay and Suzhou embroidery. There will also be special displays of intangible cultural heritage and interactive craft activities.

Yang Yujie

Snake-shaped handicrafts are popular among customers celebrating the Year of the Snake.

This is the fourth Mega New Year event since the mall’s opening.

“We’ve specially invited the internationally renowned Fujiya brand for a cross-industry collaboration,” said Liu Pan, chief partner of Nanxiang Incity Mega.

“We expect total sales for 2024 to exceed 4.6 billion yuan (US$628 million).”

Guan Chunhua, deputy director of the Jiading Commission of Commerce, said, “We’re promoting the integrated development of business, tourism, culture, sports and exhibitions.

“We encourage commercial areas to host events that showcase traditional culture, aiming to attract more consumers with innovative experiences.”

﻿
