Discover knowledge through cartoons at Hunzhi Books

Hunzhi Books at Yuanxiang Lake features nearly 100 comic books that explain complex ideas in an easy-to-understand way, as well as interactive zones for added entertainment.
Yang Yujie

Hunzhi’s comic books simplify complex subjects, making them easy to understand.

Hunzhi Books was recently opened by the Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading. The cultural complex aims to offer visitors the opportunity to “gain knowledge with every step they take.”

Hunzhi is a popular knowledge-sharing social media influencer based in Jiading District, with his cartoon avatar. The 400-square-meter bookstore features nearly 100 comic books created by the Hunzhi team, covering topics like humanities, history, science, and health.

Appealing creative cultural derivatives, such as encyclopedic calendars, also impart knowledge through cartoons that make difficult subjects easy to understand.

An interactive zone allows visitors to create their own Hunzhi avatar and receive a badge as a souvenir. The reading area offers a cozy spot to enjoy a book while taking in the peaceful lake views.

“The bookstore’s Hunzhi Theater, with a capacity of 80, will host regular events such as plays, book signing and knowledge-sharing sessions,” said Zhao Wen, PR director and offline business director of the Hunzhi brand. “We also plan to open our Red Box BBQ restaurant after the Spring Festival, serving Western cuisine along with coffee and tea.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
