Feature / District

Schaeffler enhances Jiading's hydrogen network

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
German motion technology firm Schaeffler and Jiading District will leverage their technological and resource strengths to boost the growth of the hydrogen energy industry.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0

Schaeffler’s hydrogen project was launched in Jiading on January 6, accompanied by the establishment of a hydrogen energy technology company.

The German motion technology company and Shanghai’s Jiading District will give full play to their technological and resource strengths to help build a modern industrial system in Anting Town.

Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, said he was looking forward to close collaboration between the two sides to promote innovation with Schaeffler as the core and foster a hydrogen energy ecosystem through the Jiading Hydrogen Port.

Schaeffler’s decision to establish operations in Jiading reflects its confidence in the district.

“The new company will leverage Schaeffler’s technological strength in hydrogen, enhance R&D and localization capabilities, and drive the hydrogen industry through advanced equipment manufacturing,” said Zhang Yilin, CEO of Schaeffler China.

Recently, Shanghai’s first source-grid-load-storage integrated zero-carbon hydrogen storage project, with Schaeffler an active participant, was launched at the Jiading Hydrogen Port.

Schaeffler provided a full set of PEM water electrolysis solutions for hydrogen production, marking the delivery of its first commercial PEM hydrogen production system.

Jiading is the earliest region in China to develop the hydrogen and fuel cell vehicle industry. It is home to 105 domestic fuel cell system integration and parts companies.

The Jiading Hydrogen Port, China’s first hydrogen and fuel cell vehicle park, gathers more than 60 well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, with total investment exceeding 10 billion yuan (US$1.38 billion). The district has also approved 3,450 fuel cell vehicles for demonstration operations in Shanghai, accounting for 78 percent of the city’s total.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     