Schaeffler enhances Jiading's hydrogen network

Schaeffler’s hydrogen project was launched in Jiading on January 6, accompanied by the establishment of a hydrogen energy technology company.

The German motion technology company and Shanghai’s Jiading District will give full play to their technological and resource strengths to help build a modern industrial system in Anting Town.

Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, said he was looking forward to close collaboration between the two sides to promote innovation with Schaeffler as the core and foster a hydrogen energy ecosystem through the Jiading Hydrogen Port.

Schaeffler’s decision to establish operations in Jiading reflects its confidence in the district.

“The new company will leverage Schaeffler’s technological strength in hydrogen, enhance R&D and localization capabilities, and drive the hydrogen industry through advanced equipment manufacturing,” said Zhang Yilin, CEO of Schaeffler China.

Recently, Shanghai’s first source-grid-load-storage integrated zero-carbon hydrogen storage project, with Schaeffler an active participant, was launched at the Jiading Hydrogen Port.

Schaeffler provided a full set of PEM water electrolysis solutions for hydrogen production, marking the delivery of its first commercial PEM hydrogen production system.

Jiading is the earliest region in China to develop the hydrogen and fuel cell vehicle industry. It is home to 105 domestic fuel cell system integration and parts companies.

The Jiading Hydrogen Port, China’s first hydrogen and fuel cell vehicle park, gathers more than 60 well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, with total investment exceeding 10 billion yuan (US$1.38 billion). The district has also approved 3,450 fuel cell vehicles for demonstration operations in Shanghai, accounting for 78 percent of the city’s total.