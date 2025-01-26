Looking back on 2024: Jing'an in statistics

Key business and economic milestones

In the first three quarters, the district's GDP reached 204.53 billion yuan, growing 3.6 percent year-on-year, the highest growth rate in the city.

Public budget revenue totaled 30.22 billion yuan, a 5 percent increase from the previous year, maintaining the top position among central districts.

Retail sales are expected to reach 160 billion yuan for the year, ranking first among central districts.

Fixed asset investment reached 47.04 billion yuan, up 10 percent from last year.

The district has had 92 commercial buildings generating over 100 million yuan in tax revenue.

20 new headquarters were established.

177 high-quality projects aligned with the district's industrial development were introduced, a 13.45 percent increase year-on-year.

The district was approved as the city's first equity investment cluster, with the financial sector's added value growing 4.1 percent in the first three quarters.

The cultural creativity, data intelligence, and life health industries saw tax revenue growth of 17.04 percent, 8.76 percent, and 11.92 percent, from the previous year, respectively.

103 organizations have been listed in the "Global Service Provider" program.

234 first stores of various brands were introduced to the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, ranking first citywide.

The district launched the city's first "High-Quality Product Import Demonstration Zone" and established 4 AEO certification guidance centers, along with a dedicated bonded warehouse in Zhangyuan.