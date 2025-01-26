Looking back on 2024: Jing'an in statistics
Key business and economic milestones
In the first three quarters, the district's GDP reached 204.53 billion yuan, growing 3.6 percent year-on-year, the highest growth rate in the city.
Public budget revenue totaled 30.22 billion yuan, a 5 percent increase from the previous year, maintaining the top position among central districts.
Retail sales are expected to reach 160 billion yuan for the year, ranking first among central districts.
Fixed asset investment reached 47.04 billion yuan, up 10 percent from last year.
The district has had 92 commercial buildings generating over 100 million yuan in tax revenue.
20 new headquarters were established.
177 high-quality projects aligned with the district's industrial development were introduced, a 13.45 percent increase year-on-year.
The district was approved as the city's first equity investment cluster, with the financial sector's added value growing 4.1 percent in the first three quarters.
The cultural creativity, data intelligence, and life health industries saw tax revenue growth of 17.04 percent, 8.76 percent, and 11.92 percent, from the previous year, respectively.
103 organizations have been listed in the "Global Service Provider" program.
234 first stores of various brands were introduced to the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, ranking first citywide.
The district launched the city's first "High-Quality Product Import Demonstration Zone" and established 4 AEO certification guidance centers, along with a dedicated bonded warehouse in Zhangyuan.
Tech innovation
The district continued to focus on the growth of cloud computing, big data, AI, and blockchain, supporting key tech companies for future industries. Its Blockchain Valley in Shibei High-Tech Park now hosts over 100 blockchain companies.
Two innovative headquarters were established, and seven small companies in emerging technologies were recognized as "little giants" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
An ultra-high-definition (UHD) audio-visual industry hub was launched.
Urban renewal and infrastructure enhancement
The district completed land acquisitions for 10 small-scale worn-out sites.
Over 1 million square meters of old housing were renovated, and 7 rainwater and sewage separation projects were finished.
203 new elevators were installed in old multi-story residential buildings, with 333 elevators completed.
The overall renewal of the Zoumatang area began, including the transformation of 3 inefficient land plots and 3 industrial parks.
Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square was renovated and reopened.
Upgrades to 500 Weihai Road (now Alila Shanghai) and Shanghai Airport City Terminal were completed.
Major projects like Ruichuang Valley broke ground, and the Wanrong Fire Station was finished.
55.2 kilometers of aging gas pipelines were replaced.
17 roads were repaired, with improvements to drainage and the burial of overhead lines.
The city's first vertical underground smart parking project completed its main construction.
Charging facilities were upgraded in 40 residential communities, and 6,000 warning devices for illegal electric bicycle charging were installed.
Fire detection alarms were installed for 8,000 elderly people living alone.
Environmental upgrade
Three city-level "Beautiful Neighborhoods" projects were launched.
Landscape lighting along Suzhou Creek, Middle Ring Road, Yan'an Elevated Road, South-North Elevated Road, and the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone was upgraded.
The city's first "Pocket Park Belt" was created along Changping Road.
A total of 81,000 square meters of green space, 25,500 square meters of vertical gardens, and 2.7 kilometers of greenways were developed.
Three private green spaces were opened to the public.
Community care
A new comprehensive community elder-care center and two senior canteens were established.
173 beds for cognitive impairment care were refurbished.
Pengyi Community Nursing Home reached structural completion.
The Jing'an Child-Friendly Map was launched, and 10 new child-friendly reading spaces were created.
Five new "Baby Houses" were built, providing parenting guidance to over 230,000 people.
The district helped 1,055 long-term unemployed youth found jobs, and 939 received job training opportunities.
610 households with disabilities were made more accessible, and 100 old community ramps were renovated.
Two office worker lunch spots were improved.
Two local markets were standardized.
Culture and fitness
Over 20,000 public cultural and arts events were held throughout the year.
Five new "Great Places Near Home" (cultural sites at your doorstep) were added.
The Citizens' Art Night School expanded to all neighborhoods.
Three new sports fields, three community fitness centers, and one senior wellness center were built or renovated.
Discounted sports services benefitted 150,000 residents.