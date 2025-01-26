Jiading Library gets city nod as children-friendly facility

Jiading Library, which receives an average of 530,000 minors per year, was recently listed among the first batch of Shanghai Children-Friendly Facilities. The nomination was jointly launched by the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Office of Shanghai Municipal Women and Children Committee, and the Shanghai Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Commission.

Catering to diverse needs

With improved facilities, Jiading Library has launched diverse reading promotion events for its minor readers.

On December 22, 2024, Luo Yuming, a Chinese Language and Literature Department professor and doctoral supervisor at Fudan University, gave a lecture on ancient poet Li Bai (AD 701-762). He explained the poet’s works as well as his philosophy of life.

“The event helped us explore the stories behind Li Bai’s poems and enabled us to get to know the poet personally, thanks to the professor’s academic exploration and humorous delivery,” said Chen Jing, a Jiading resident.

The reading promotion activities are held at varied levels to meet different requirements of children of different ages.

For example, children below six years old are guided to read classic picture books by teachers at the library’s Weekend Story Moment held on Sundays.

The Parent-Kid Music Appreciation and Reading is an event series for music enlightenment, ethnic music education, interactive games,and music-related picture book reading.

For children above six years old, the library hosts traditional Chinese culture knowledge competition, lectures, children’s programming courses, science education trips and classic film appreciation.

In fact, the traditional Chinese culture knowledge competition for youth and the Weekend Story Moment were city-level award-winning programs in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In addition, the library also fully makes use of the night time: offering parents and kids opportunities to engage in fun activities such as fan painting, traditional Chinese paper making and bookplate printing.

“The library tries to focus on five major areas including reading environment, activities and services to make itself a friendly space,” said Zhang Yanyun, head of the training department at Jiading Library.

During the winter vacation, it will continue to organize parent-kid workshops and lectures for minors.