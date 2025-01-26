﻿
Feature / District

Jing'an celebrates with crowds of happy shoppers

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  08:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
A variety of festive events have been laid on for visitors with popular destinations alive with vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations that create a joyful atmosphere for visitors.
6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Jing'an Joy City

    Ti Gong

  • Jing'an Kerry Center

    Ti Gong


  • Suhewan MIXC World

    Ti Gong

  • HKRI Taikoo Hui

    Huang Xiaoqing / Ti Gong

  • Zhangyuan

    Ti Gong

Jing'an's shopping areas are alive with vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations, offering a variety of festive events for shoppers.

Jing'an Kerry Center is adorned with ribbons, flowers, and auspicious knots, creating a joyful atmosphere. Feng Sheng Li has embraced a "Chinese New Year look," blending the charm of Shanghai's shikumen stone-gated architecture with modern holiday elements like oversized bows, giant gift boxes and a fireworks display.

Just across the street, Bulgari's "Serpenti Infinito" exhibition at Zhangyuan stands out, featuring iconic pieces from its Serpenti collection alongside 28 art pieces by 19 artists. It is open to the public until February 16.

For anime fans, Jing'an Joy City is a must-visit, featuring pop-up stores like Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf's 20th Anniversary event. Also on offer are exclusive Girls Band Cry and Jujutsu Kaisen products at Gogo Goods, plus a Nintendo pop-up showcasing iconic IPs like "Pokemon," "Super Mario Bros," and "Kirby." These pop-ups will run until February 16.

HKRI Taikoo Hui's "Dare For More Dare To Blossom" spring public art season combines hand-painted art with AI technology, creating a stunning display. It features a spring market, showcasing traditional crafts like plush flowers, sugar art and spring couplet writing.

Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World celebrated Chinese heritage with knotting, fish lanterns, paper kites, Mahjong and lion dancing. Its Chinese New Year goods festival showcased local brands such as Lei Yun Shang West and Kai Kai.

Another New Year goods festival took place at Jiuguang Department Store's pedestrian street, where the festive atmosphere attracted many international visitors. The special Year of Snake products, along with traditional Chinese experiences like stove-boiled tea, proved especially popular.

This Spring Festival, Jing'an offered exclusive gift packages to welcome travelers. Especially, international travelers could claim a 288-yuan gift with a COVA voucher or a Shanghai-themed food box featuring local time-honored brands such as White Rabbit, Lifefun and Lao Dah Vong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Joy City
Kerry
Nintendo
