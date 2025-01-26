Helicopter tour offers unique view of Jiading

The Shanghai International Circuit has launched a helicopter sightseeing tour, offering visitors and locals an unparalleled aerial view of Jiading.

The tour departs from Shanghai International Circuit and covers landmarks such as Ziqidonglai Park, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and Yuanxiang Lake.

Chen Ning, a former commercial airline pilot who took the trip over the New Year break, described the facilities and pilots as remarkable, particularly during the 45-degree banked maneuvers and loops.

“The experience was truly enjoyable,” Chen said.

Two flight choices are available. The first flies above the Shanghai International Circuit, covering 13 kilometers in 3-5 minutes. The second option is to fly to the Jiading New City, which covers 21 kilometers and takes 5-8 minutes.

Reservations are recommended, and up to three passengers are allowed for each tour. Passengers are given safety training briefing before takeoff. Ground staff will help passengers tighten seat belts and wear headphones, according to Shao Fei, operation head of the Shanghai International Circuit Helicopter Tour.

Helicopter flying classes are also available for aviation enthusiasts and career seekers. Those who have purchased the aerial tour can also visit the circuit’s racing-themed attractions with a professional guide.

Reservations can be made via WeChat Mini Program 上海国际赛车场旅游景区 or by calling 138-1956-2323.