Feature / Lifestyle

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store

Li Fei
Ma Xuefeng
Li Fei Ma Xuefeng
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
The 66-year-old Beijing Department Store on Shimen No. 2 Road in Jing'an District is attracting new customers for the traditional Shanghai goods favored by its older customers.
Li Fei
Ma Xuefeng
Li Fei Ma Xuefeng
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng and Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

The Beijing Department Store, a 66-year-old grocery store on Shimen No. 2 Road in Jing’an District, is attracting new customers with its collection of traditional Shanghai goods.

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Fiona Li visits the Beijing Department Store, a 66-year-old grocery store on Shimen No. 2 Road in Jing’an District that is attracting new customers with its collection of traditional Shanghai goods.

After tanyu — an item used as a potty and spittoon in China — was sold on Amazon as a “traditional fruit basket” for US$61.96, many young people have visited the store for other traditional goods.

On Amazon, tanyu was advertised as a “table decoration” to store fresh produce, ice or wine.

In the Beijing store, the same tanyu is priced at 60 yuan (US$9.28).

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Tanyu that was used as a potty and spittoon in China becomes a lively debatable item recently as netizens express different opinions on whether it can be used to store food.

“I think this is the difference between East and West culture. Although older people living in old lilong (lane) still use it as a chamber pot, it also can be used for a variety of purposes as you like. Yesterday, a customer bought one to use as a flower pot,” said Zhang Lehua, owner of the store.

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Li Lehua, owner of the store, shows the reporter all kinds of traditional Shanghai goods including tanyu, sewing machine needles, clam oil and copper bed warmers. 

“For me, I think it is acceptable to store food if the tanyu is new,” said a 70-year-old customer surnamed Gu. “In the 1970s, the tanyu printed with the Chinese character xi (meaning happiness) and a couple of mandarin ducks was usually given as a gift to newlyweds, and were filled with Chinese dates, lotus seeds, peanuts and dried longan pulp to mean zaosheng guizi (wish you have a baby soon). So it can be a decoration in a new house.”

There are some luxury choices of tanyu in the store, a copper one is priced at 680-728 yuan. “Some customers buy copper tanyu to use as wastepaper baskets and put them in the living room as a decoration, ” Zhang added.

Many Shanghainese, especially the middle-aged and elderly, went to the store for “fake collars” — a short vest-like replacement for shirts. They were a way for people to save money and still be respectably dressed.

Zhang was wearing a fake collar under his jacket. “When I was young, people were afraid to be found that their shirt was a detachable collar, but nowadays, it has become a kind of fashion accessory, almost all of my customers are proud to show and recommend them to their friends,” he said.

For older people, fake collars were cheap and easier to wash when they got dirty compared to a normal shirt.

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Fiona Li wears a fake collar. The Beijing Department Store sells more than 3,000 fake collars a year.

In response to demand, Zhang found a few factories to make collars for him branded with the name of the store. Compared with the fake collars from fashion brands, Beijing Department Store’s fake collars still keep the traditional Shanghai style of the 1930s — there are two rubber bands attached to the fake collar, securing it under the armpits. It was first used by Shanghai actor Zhao Dan in the film “Street Angel,” starring singer Zhou Xuan in her debut role.

Different colors and sizes can be found in the store, even pink and printed ones. Most of the shirt collars are for men, and the size is the same as a normal shirt. If you are not sure about the size, just ask Zhang, who can tell a customer’s neck size just by looking.

Zhang said the cashmere collar he was wearing is a new product that looks like a turtleneck sweater. It keeps him warm in winter and sells for 40 yuan.

The store sells more than 3,000 fake collars a year.

Many other traditional Shanghai goods that have disappeared from department stores can be found in this store.

Old-fashioned copper bed warmers, or tangpozi, and sewing machine needles, used in vintage Butterfly sewing machines, can be found here.

“Many old products have been updated to a new packaging, but we only sell the original ones. Most of our customers have always bought the same product for decades, if the packaging changes, they would think it’s a fake one,” Zhang said.

He showed the reporter some traditional cosmetic products rarely seen nowadays, including geliyou, or clam oil — a traditional face cream stored inside a clam shell, and touyou — a hair styling product used by Shanghai celebrities in the 1930s. Both are printed with the store’s name.

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Sewing machine needles

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Clam oil face cream

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

A copper bed warmer

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Scissors of different sizes are sold at the Beijing Department Store whose owner is trying his best to keep the store in business.

The reporter tried some geliyou on her hand. It’s a solid texture with a pleasant peppermint scent, priced at 20 yuan.

A staff member recommended “Snow Goose,” a time-honored Shanghai brand of mianmaoshan, a kind of long-sleeved inner shirt. “It’s loose and comfortable for older people at a low price. The brand was founded in 1928,” she told me.

Over the past six decades, the store has moved and downsized. At the beginning the store was called the Jing’an District Department and Repair Shop and had eight branches for things like broken umbrellas, rain boots and mianmaoshan, while selling some small grocery items. However, due to urban reconstruction, only one is left today. In 2002, the only store moved to its current location, and named because of its location.

To many older customers who lived nearby, the store contains all their childhood memories. Although most have moved away, they still drop by from time to time. It’s not only a store, but a place to talk with old friends.

Zhang has been working in the store for 44 years. “The lease contract will expire in May 2022, I hope we can still keep it in business,” he said.

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

The facade of Beijing Department Store in Jing’an District

Check out traditional goods at 66-year-old store
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Customers shop at the Beijing Department Store. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Amazon
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     