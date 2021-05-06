Cosmetic alternative to hyaluronic acid injections launches

As the first cosmetic alternative to injections of hyaluronic acid, Replasty Pro Filler Serum was updated by cosmetic brand Helena Rubinstein and launched this month in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Anti-aging filler injection treatments are on the rise, with increasing appeal to younger people. Although there are many types of injectable fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers are the most commonly used in the industry. Hyaluronic acid is a sugar naturally found in our skin and bodies, which lubricates and holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, imparting our skin with plump, dewy radiance and covetable “sculpted” texture.

The new product provides a comfortable choice for those afraid of the side effects of filler injections.

“We’ve conducted a contrast experiment with 63 Asian women, and using this new serum brings about the same changes in skin texture and wrinkle morphology as an injection of hyaluronic acid within 180 days,” said Professor Li Li of West China Hospital at Sichuan University. “Over time, people using the serum get better results than with injections.”

“The serum combines Pro-Xylane, collagen peptide and complex hyaluronic acid, and this intensively fortifying concentrate reduces deep wrinkles and reinforces skin elasticity,” said Liu Yang, general manager of Helena Rubinstein of China. “At the tip of the streamlined pipette, an extra-precise applicator delivers a drop of this precious concentrate.”