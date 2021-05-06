Feature / Lifestyle

Cosmetic alternative to hyaluronic acid injections launches

Li Fei
Li Fei
  12:07 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
As the first cosmetic alternative to injections of hyaluronic acid, Replasty Pro Filler Serum was updated by cosmetic brand Helena Rubinstein and launched this month in Shanghai.
Li Fei
Li Fei
  12:07 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
Cosmetic alternative to hyaluronic acid injections launches
Ti Gong

The new Replasty Pro Filler Serum launched by Helena Rubinstein

As the first cosmetic alternative to injections of hyaluronic acid, Replasty Pro Filler Serum was updated by cosmetic brand Helena Rubinstein and launched this month in Shanghai.

Anti-aging filler injection treatments are on the rise, with increasing appeal to younger people. Although there are many types of injectable fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers are the most commonly used in the industry. Hyaluronic acid is a sugar naturally found in our skin and bodies, which lubricates and holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, imparting our skin with plump, dewy radiance and covetable “sculpted” texture.

The new product provides a comfortable choice for those afraid of the side effects of filler injections.

“We’ve conducted a contrast experiment with 63 Asian women, and using this new serum brings about the same changes in skin texture and wrinkle morphology as an injection of hyaluronic acid within 180 days,” said Professor Li Li of West China Hospital at Sichuan University. “Over time, people using the serum get better results than with injections.”

“The serum combines Pro-Xylane, collagen peptide and complex hyaluronic acid, and this intensively fortifying concentrate reduces deep wrinkles and reinforces skin elasticity,” said Liu Yang, general manager of Helena Rubinstein of China. “At the tip of the streamlined pipette, an extra-precise applicator delivers a drop of this precious concentrate.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Helena Rubinstein
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     