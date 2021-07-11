﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Surf's up at BFC for lovers of summer fun

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:12 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0
The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain on its Summer Wave activity program.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:12 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0
Surf's up at BFC for lovers of summer fun

Outdoor fitness at the Bund Finance Center.

The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain on its Summer Wave activity program.

Through September 12, the event offers an array of outdoor events including surfing, camping, summer bazaar and film screenings.

City dwellers can enjoy the fun of surfing with the guidance of a coach.

At BFC's North Block plaza, Fosun Foundation will present a special edition of the drama "The Grand Expedition."

The show was hailed in the UK for its creative combination of dance, mime, multimedia animation and installation art. Audiences will embark on a journey around the globe to discover delicious food. 

An exhibition of picture book artist Eric Carle's works will also be held for children to explore the secrets of nature and life. During China's Valentine's Day, romantic film screenings and a dance party will be hosted for couples in love.

Handicraft workshops and improvisational theater performance will also be offered.


Surf's up at BFC for lovers of summer fun

The artificial wave machine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     