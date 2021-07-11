Surf's up at BFC for lovers of summer fun

The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain on its Summer Wave activity program.

The Bund Finance Center has raised the curtain on its Summer Wave activity program.

Through September 12, the event offers an array of outdoor events including surfing, camping, summer bazaar and film screenings.

City dwellers can enjoy the fun of surfing with the guidance of a coach.

At BFC's North Block plaza, Fosun Foundation will present a special edition of the drama "The Grand Expedition."

The show was hailed in the UK for its creative combination of dance, mime, multimedia animation and installation art. Audiences will embark on a journey around the globe to discover delicious food.

An exhibition of picture book artist Eric Carle's works will also be held for children to explore the secrets of nature and life. During China's Valentine's Day, romantic film screenings and a dance party will be hosted for couples in love.

Handicraft workshops and improvisational theater performance will also be offered.



