Food. Food. Food. New pop-up bookstore has it all

The pop-up is separated into four sections: books; food; lifestyle, and art, with more than 2,000 books.

Ti Gong

In cooperation with Foodie Social in Xintiandi, Tsutaya Books opened its first pop-up bookstore that combines books and food this week. The bookstore is named "Eat Well," and will run until August 25.

The pop-up is separated into four sections: books, food, lifestyle and art. And it has more than 2,000 books.

Most are related to food and lifestyle.

From Chinese to English and Japanese, from recipes to foreign ingredients to food culture, you can find any books you want as long as it has something to do with food.

Ever think of finding ingredients at a bookstore?

This might be the only chance for you to have a try.

Following the four principle of "slow life," the ingredients here all follow the same rule: simple and natural.

The traditional green plum wine from Xiaoshan in Zhejiang Province is organic and tasty.

It is said that cutlery reflects one's attitude toward life.

In Eat Well, you can find well-chosen, hand-crafted glasses and plates, all produced by classic, famous brands from Japan, such as 400-year-old Yamaheigama.

There is a small exhibition on the outside wall of the pop-up, displaying works created by Shanghai artist, Chen Xin.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Date: Through August 25

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Venue: Xintiandi Style I

Address: 1F, No. 6, Lane 123, Xingye Rd