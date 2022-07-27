Wild Shanghai EP2: Wishing Star Lake – more than just Donald Duck
16:21 UTC+8, 2022-07-28 0
Wishing Star Lake, inside Disneyland, is not only the home of the big Donald Duck but also an important habitat for many water birds.
16:21 UTC+8, 2022-07-28 0
Wishing Star Lake in Disneyland is home to not only the big Donald Duck but also many water birds as well.
In winter, the lake is full of ducks flying in from the north, living, feeding, and playing around throughout the season.
Source: SHINE Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports