Wild Shanghai EP2: Wishing Star Lake – more than just Donald Duck

Wishing Star Lake, inside Disneyland, is not only the home of the big Donald Duck but also an important habitat for many water birds.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Yan Jingyang, Dai Qian and Hu Jun. Edited by Hu Jun.

Wishing Star Lake in Disneyland is home to not only the big Donald Duck but also many water birds as well.

In winter, the lake is full of ducks flying in from the north, living, feeding, and playing around throughout the season.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
