Saluti! Italian beer culture comes to Asia's first House of Peroni

  22:23 UTC+8, 2022-08-19       0
Located at No. 6 On The Bund in Shanghai, the popular brand's stories are displayed at the outlet, as well as the Italian way to enjoy a drink of beer.
Hankering for somewhere to soak up some Italian beer culture?

Try House of Peroni, the first Asia flagship store of Italian beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro which has opened on the iconic Bund in Shanghai.

Located on the top floor of No. 6 On The Bund, the brand is collaborating with Casanova restaurant to provide an immersive Italian culture experience.

Ti Gong

The House of Peroni offers a splendid night view from the Bund.

Established in 1963, the name Nastro Azzurro means "blue ribbon" in Italian and honors the Blue Riband, a prize awarded to the ship that could cross the Atlantic Ocean in the least possible time. The Italian ocean liner SS Rex won the award in 1933.

The House of Peroni was inspired by the iconic blue ribbon, designed in an Eastern Mediterranean style with blue and white decorations. Its pale lager beer has a crisp and refreshing aroma and opens up with a fruity taste.

Italian beer culture and the brand's stories are displayed at the outlet, as well as the Italian way to enjoy a drink of beer – tilt the glass at a 45-degree angle and pour slowly, then squeeze lemon peel into the drink and serve with green olives.

Celebrating Peroni Nastro Azzurro's Italian heritage, delicious Italian food from partners Casanova is served at the new hub, providing guests with an exciting destination to eat, drink and discover.

Ti Gong

An ideal location to enjoy Italian beer at the House of Peroni

If you go:

Address: 4/F, 6 Zhongshan Rd E1 (inside Casanova)

Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm

