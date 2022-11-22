﻿
New managing director checks into The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-23
Mark Wouters, who has more than 20 years of experience and expertise in luxury brands of hospitality worldwide, has been appointed managing director of The Langham, in Xintiandi.
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-11-23       0
Mark Wouters, managing director of The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

MARK Wouters, who has more than 20 years of experience and expertise in luxury brands of hospitality worldwide, has been appointed managing director of The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

Wouters graduated from hotel school "Ter Duinen" in Koksijde, Belgium, and obtained a Diploma in International Hospitality Management in The Hague, the Netherlands.

He recently completed a Master of Business Administration in International Hospitality and Service Industries Management at Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland.

As the resident manager of Niccolo Chengdu, he successfully launched the benchmark luxury hotel in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

He joined Urban Resort Concepts in 2016 and was fully responsible for establishing URC's flagship property in Beijing – The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, Beijing.

The hotel won the Condé Nast Readers' Choice Award in the same year and obtained a One Star for its Chinese restaurant from the Michelin Guide, Beijing.

Starting from March 2021, he held the role as managing director of Anthology Group – a new joint venture formed by the founders of Urban Resort Concepts together with HOPSON Development, China.

He was responsible for operating the company and all aspects related to hotel activities, hotel business development, owner relationships, budgets, and the introduction of eight new properties.

"Mark has accumulated years of solid experience in hotel operations and management and has had great achievements," said Philip Ding, head of operations, vice president, China of Langham Hospitality Group. "We believe The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi will enter a new era under Mark's leadership."

Wouters pursues a journey of self-challenge and leads the team to examine, summarize, innovate, and improve service standards to create an extraordinary hospitality experience.

In his spare time, he enjoys wine tasting and is an avid traveler. He has lived or worked in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Middle East, and other countries.

These international experiences have allowed him to continue to grow and gain a profound appreciation for multiculturalism.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

