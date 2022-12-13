﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-12-14       0
Shanghai Daily tours some of the city's most unique Christmas trees, with festive installations from the elegant to cyberpunk.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-12-14       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang and Hu Jun. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Shanghai's Christmas trees are always a fun part of the festive season, and this year's trees don't fail to dazzle. From the traditional to the cyberpunk, the city has taken a creative twist on Christmas with unique trees popping up all over Shanghai.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Follow Fiona to explore the Christmas trees in town.

'Ballet Dreams' at L'Avenue

L'Avenue Shanghai's Christmas installations are themed on "Ballet Dreams," inspired by Lapin, a rabbit in the Paris Opera Ballet. There's a golden Christmas tree standing in front of the mall and a huge Christmas music box in the atrium. L'Avenue's Lapin Rabbit is twirling on stage, making its debut.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The Christmas installation "Ballet Dreams" at L'Avenue Shanghai

The Christmas music box features a Golden Ballet Theater, with dreamy aerial art installations and transparent crystal pianos, surrounded by champagne gold ribbons. During the festival season, music performances will be on show in the theater on weekends and Christmas Eve.

The "Ballet Dreams" festival will run through February 6.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The Christmas tree in front of L'Avenue Shanghai features the Lapin Rabbit.

If you go:

Date: Through February 6, 10am-10pm

Address: 99 Xianxia Rd

仙霞路99号

Fluffy Christmas tree at Grand Gateway 66

A 10-meter-tall Christmas tree decorated with Pixar's popular fluffy characters has popped up at the Grand Gateway 66 shopping mall. The Pixar Fluffy Festival is also part of the local celebrations for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in 2023. It will run till January 4.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The 10-meter-tall Christmas tree is decorated with Pixar's popular fluffy characters.

Pixar's fluffy characters like the red panda Meilin from "Turning Red," Lotso from "Toy Story 3," and Sullivan from "Monsters Inc," are popping up in front of the mall.

The highlight is an instillation of a pink bus with Lotso Bear as the driver and Sullivan waiting for people at a "bus stop." If you are a fan of the "Toy Story" aliens, do not miss the pop-up store on the second floor, where limited edition mini aliens are on offer.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

Date: Through January 4, 10am-10pm

Address: 1 Hongqiao Rd

虹桥路1号

Dior's Christmas trees

Dior's Christmas trees are popping up at several venues in town, featuring the Rêve d'Infini (dream of infinity) motif in a reimagining by artist Pietro Ruffo. The largest tree is located at Taikoo Li Qiantan, where you can also find a 37-meter-long and 5-meter-high "Let's Glow Well" art installation, as well as a Christmas parade on weekends.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Dior's Christmas tree at Taikoo Li Qiantan

If you don't want to go to Pudong, just step over to the newly reopened Zhang Yuan, near Nanjing Road W. A smaller one is there, with more decorations and a pop-up Dior store.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Dior's Christmas tree at Zhangyuan

If you go:

• Taikoo Li Qiantan

Date: Through February 5, 10am-10pm

Address: 500 Dongyu Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东东育路500号

• Zhangyuan

Date: Through December 31, 10am-10pm (reservations required on the WeChat mini-program of Shanghai Zhangyuan 上海张园).

Address: 588 Weihai Rd

威海路588号

LABUBU festive afternoon tea

Peninsula Shanghai's Christmas tree always looks great. This year, they're partnering with art toy company Pop Mart to launch a festive afternoon tea as well as two 1.7-meter LABUBU sculptures and a whimsical miniature Christmas village.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

A LABUBU sculpture in front of the Christmas tree

The afternoon tea menu features a delectable range of exclusive delights such as Magic Hat Chocolate and Pistachio, Music Star Cinnamon Cookie, and Bûche de Noël. In addition, all afternoon tea sets will include LABUBU festive characters, available only for a limited time.

The Peninsula Shanghai x Pop Mart Limited LABUBU afternoon tea will be available until December 26 at The Lobby from 2pm to 6pm daily.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The beautiful Christmas tree and decorations at Peninsula Shanghai

If you go:

Date: Through December 26, 2pm-6pm

Address: 32 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路32号

Firework-style Christmas tree

Cyberpunk is quit popular this year, and, a cyberpunk Christmas tree? Yes, it's here, at the grand square outside the Jing'an Kerry Center, the 20-meter-long tree is inspired by fireworks.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The 20-meter-long firework-style tree in front of the Jing'an Kerry Center

For this year's Christmas activities, a cute outdoor skating rink has been set up in front of the tree. An admission fee is charged, but all of the revenue will go to the Shanghai Rende Foundation to cover medical bills of children with cardiac diseases.

On workdays, it's open from 11am to 10pm until January 2. On weekends, it's open from 2pm to 10pm until January 2.

A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

It's pretty fun to take an ice bike for a spin.

If you go:

Date: Through January 2, 11am-10pm (Mondays-Fridays); 2-10pm (Saturdays-Sundays)

Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路1515号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Pop Mart
Qiantan
Hongqiao
Pudong
Nanjing Road
Dior
Kerry
Disney
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     