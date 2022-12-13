A colorful tour of Shanghai's Christmas trees

Shanghai Daily tours some of the city's most unique Christmas trees, with festive installations from the elegant to cyberpunk.

Shanghai's Christmas trees are always a fun part of the festive season, and this year's trees don't fail to dazzle. From the traditional to the cyberpunk, the city has taken a creative twist on Christmas with unique trees popping up all over Shanghai.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

'Ballet Dreams' at L'Avenue

L'Avenue Shanghai's Christmas installations are themed on "Ballet Dreams," inspired by Lapin, a rabbit in the Paris Opera Ballet. There's a golden Christmas tree standing in front of the mall and a huge Christmas music box in the atrium. L'Avenue's Lapin Rabbit is twirling on stage, making its debut.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The Christmas music box features a Golden Ballet Theater, with dreamy aerial art installations and transparent crystal pianos, surrounded by champagne gold ribbons. During the festival season, music performances will be on show in the theater on weekends and Christmas Eve.

The "Ballet Dreams" festival will run through February 6.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

Date: Through February 6, 10am-10pm



Address: 99 Xianxia Rd

仙霞路99号

Fluffy Christmas tree at Grand Gateway 66

A 10-meter-tall Christmas tree decorated with Pixar's popular fluffy characters has popped up at the Grand Gateway 66 shopping mall. The Pixar Fluffy Festival is also part of the local celebrations for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in 2023. It will run till January 4.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Pixar's fluffy characters like the red panda Meilin from "Turning Red," Lotso from "Toy Story 3," and Sullivan from "Monsters Inc," are popping up in front of the mall.

The highlight is an instillation of a pink bus with Lotso Bear as the driver and Sullivan waiting for people at a "bus stop." If you are a fan of the "Toy Story" aliens, do not miss the pop-up store on the second floor, where limited edition mini aliens are on offer.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

Date: Through January 4, 10am-10pm



Address: 1 Hongqiao Rd

虹桥路1号

Dior's Christmas trees

Dior's Christmas trees are popping up at several venues in town, featuring the Rêve d'Infini (dream of infinity) motif in a reimagining by artist Pietro Ruffo. The largest tree is located at Taikoo Li Qiantan, where you can also find a 37-meter-long and 5-meter-high "Let's Glow Well" art installation, as well as a Christmas parade on weekends.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you don't want to go to Pudong, just step over to the newly reopened Zhang Yuan, near Nanjing Road W. A smaller one is there, with more decorations and a pop-up Dior store.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

• Taikoo Li Qiantan



Date: Through February 5, 10am-10pm

Address: 500 Dongyu Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东东育路500号

• Zhangyuan

Date: Through December 31, 10am-10pm (reservations required on the WeChat mini-program of Shanghai Zhangyuan 上海张园).

Address: 588 Weihai Rd

威海路588号

LABUBU festive afternoon tea

Peninsula Shanghai's Christmas tree always looks great. This year, they're partnering with art toy company Pop Mart to launch a festive afternoon tea as well as two 1.7-meter LABUBU sculptures and a whimsical miniature Christmas village.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The afternoon tea menu features a delectable range of exclusive delights such as Magic Hat Chocolate and Pistachio, Music Star Cinnamon Cookie, and Bûche de Noël. In addition, all afternoon tea sets will include LABUBU festive characters, available only for a limited time.

The Peninsula Shanghai x Pop Mart Limited LABUBU afternoon tea will be available until December 26 at The Lobby from 2pm to 6pm daily.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

Date: Through December 26, 2pm-6pm



Address: 32 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路32号

Firework-style Christmas tree

Cyberpunk is quit popular this year, and, a cyberpunk Christmas tree? Yes, it's here, at the grand square outside the Jing'an Kerry Center, the 20-meter-long tree is inspired by fireworks.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

For this year's Christmas activities, a cute outdoor skating rink has been set up in front of the tree. An admission fee is charged, but all of the revenue will go to the Shanghai Rende Foundation to cover medical bills of children with cardiac diseases.

On workdays, it's open from 11am to 10pm until January 2. On weekends, it's open from 2pm to 10pm until January 2.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

If you go:

Date: Through January 2, 11am-10pm (Mondays-Fridays); 2-10pm (Saturdays-Sundays)



Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路1515号