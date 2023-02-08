Wild Shanghai EP6: Habitat Gardens — shelter for wildlife, garden for people
13:32 UTC+8, 2023-02-09
The Habitat Gardens can provide food, drink, and shelter for wildlife and a place to relax, play, and enjoy for human beings.
City life enriches people but destroys wildlife habitat. We need to restore nature to the city. The Habitat Gardens are designed to suit the needs of both people and wildlife, providing food, drink, and shelter for wildlife while also being a place to relax, play, and enjoy. Get closer to discover the mystery.
