Siamese cat themed restaurant opens in New World Shopping Mall

The fourth floor of New World Shopping Mall is home to a Siamese cat restaurant. It offers a warm atmosphere with cat-related products, and is a fun way to spend time with friends.

On the fourth floor of the New World Shopping Mall, there's a Siamese cat restaurant. The cat is named "Azukisan", a character from a Japanese manga. The restaurant is done in shads of brown, giving it a warm atmosphere.

The dishes here all feature cat elements, and you can get different free gifts according to your order. There are also themed products for sale, like cups, lunch boxes and toys.







Opening time: 10:00 am. – 10:00 pm., January 8th – March 5th

Address: No. A16 – No. A19, the 4th floor of New World Shopping Mall, Huangpu District